Custom Honda CB750K Lets the Cafe Racer Spirit Reign Supreme, Retains Classic Looks

With its versatile construction, the CB750K can prove to be a fantastic candidate for customization.
If you’re a regular visitor to the “Custom Bikes” section of our website, then you might already be familiar with Differs Moto – a Lithuanian garage run by Povilas Vaisiauskas. It’s been less than three weeks since we drooled over Differs’ custom Honda NX650 Dominator, but the urge to showcase their astounding work got the better of us once again today.
On that note, let’s see how the cafe racer-style jewel pictured above these paragraphs came into being, shall we? Starting with a factory-spec 1981 variant of Honda’s CB750K lineup, the specialists began by discarding each and every last piece of OEM bodywork, except for the fuel tank.
Next, they’ve tidied up the donor’s main skeleton to keep things looking nice and clean, while the stock subframe was replaced with a custom alternative that’s been crafted in-house. Moving on to the suspension department, we find a fresh pair of YSS shock absorbers supporting the motorcycle’s revised rear end.
You will notice that the original forks are still in play, though they’ve been shortened by about three inches (76 mm) in order to achieve a level riding stance. As far as the CB750’s footgear is concerned, its five-spoke hoops were wrapped in classy E270 tires from Shinko’s inventory. In addition, both the front and rear brakes saw a revitalizing makeover, as did the bike’s 748cc inline-four engine.
Following the installation of bespoke four-into-one pipework and a premium Spark muffler, the ‘81 MY specimen received a set of aluminum side covers and an angular tail unit with integrated LED lighting. A solo leather saddle concludes the major aesthetic modifications, while the standard turn signals have all been replaced with Motogadget items.
These goodies – along with the creature’s new speedometer and Koso Thunderbolt headlight – are powered by a gel battery via reworked wiring. Lastly, you’ll spot clip-on handlebars taking pride of place in the cockpit, and they sport ODI grips, aftermarket switches and bar-end mirrors.
On that note, let’s see how the cafe racer-style jewel pictured above these paragraphs came into being, shall we? Starting with a factory-spec 1981 variant of Honda’s CB750K lineup, the specialists began by discarding each and every last piece of OEM bodywork, except for the fuel tank.
Next, they’ve tidied up the donor’s main skeleton to keep things looking nice and clean, while the stock subframe was replaced with a custom alternative that’s been crafted in-house. Moving on to the suspension department, we find a fresh pair of YSS shock absorbers supporting the motorcycle’s revised rear end.
You will notice that the original forks are still in play, though they’ve been shortened by about three inches (76 mm) in order to achieve a level riding stance. As far as the CB750’s footgear is concerned, its five-spoke hoops were wrapped in classy E270 tires from Shinko’s inventory. In addition, both the front and rear brakes saw a revitalizing makeover, as did the bike’s 748cc inline-four engine.
Following the installation of bespoke four-into-one pipework and a premium Spark muffler, the ‘81 MY specimen received a set of aluminum side covers and an angular tail unit with integrated LED lighting. A solo leather saddle concludes the major aesthetic modifications, while the standard turn signals have all been replaced with Motogadget items.
These goodies – along with the creature’s new speedometer and Koso Thunderbolt headlight – are powered by a gel battery via reworked wiring. Lastly, you’ll spot clip-on handlebars taking pride of place in the cockpit, and they sport ODI grips, aftermarket switches and bar-end mirrors.