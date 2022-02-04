One-Off KTM 950 Super Enduro R Looks Ready to Conquer Rough Terrain With Ease

We’re totally digging the brushed alloy finish that adorns this stunner’s handmade bodywork.
The Germans over at Dietmar Franzen’s Sport-Evolution deal with just about anything from extensive restorations to full-blown custom projects. Although the workshop’s main area of expertise revolves around classic BMWs, they'll be more than happy to tackle other motorcycle brands from time to time, with equally impressive results!
For instance, the scrambler-style beauty we’re about to examine traces its roots back to a factory-spec KTM 950 Super Enduro R. The donor is powered by a liquid-cooled 942cc V-twin engine that’s good for up to 98 hp and 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of torque, while its running gear consists of Brembo brakes and top-grade WP suspension on both ends.
With these specifications, KTM’s predator didn’t exactly need any major upgrades, so Sport-Evolution's makeover is mostly a cosmetic ordeal. Following the removal of its OEM bodywork, the 950 SE was fitted with a bespoke subframe, on top of which you’ll find a solo saddle wrapped in black leather upholstery.
Underneath the new seat, there’s a custom-made box that houses the battery, and this item is linked to the bike’s electrics via a reworked wiring harness. Dietmar and his crew went as far as to manufacture a complete aluminum outfit from scratch, consisting of unique fenders and a tiny fuel tank that fits over the creature’s main frame like a glove.
At the front end, the hand-shaped attire is complemented by the repurposed nose fairing of a BMW R nineT Urban G/S. Sport-Evolution installed a Motogadget speedometer in the cockpit, then they’ve shortened the stock 48 mm (1.8 inches) WP forks to bring about a level riding posture.
By treating the machine’s LC8 powerplant to an upgraded intake setup, K&N air filters, and a new two-into-one exhaust, the team was able to extract nearly 100 ponies at the rear wheel. Speaking of footwear, the original hoops were replaced with lighter aftermarket alternatives, measuring 19 inches up north and 18 inches down south. Lastly, their rims are embraced by dual-purpose Scorpion Rally rubber from Pirelli’s catalog.
