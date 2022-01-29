Custom BMW R100/7 “Racoon” Is One Chic Scrambler, Crawls on Beefy Off-Road Tires

In recent years, there’s been a ton of hype surrounding the two-wheeled stunners crafted by Hookie, and for a good reason. The German garage opened its doors back in 2015 when co-founders Nico and Sylvia Müller decided to try their luck at building custom motorcycles full-time. Little did they know, this endeavor would go on to capture the attention of enthusiasts worldwide!
Today, Hookie Co. is a household name in the European aftermarket segment, boasting dozens of astounding projects and a sizeable catalog of bolt-on accessories. What had started as a small husband-and-wife operation is now a revered enterprise with seven bright minds under its roof, and things are continuing to evolve at a rapid pace.
The magic happens at a 3,200-square-foot facility located in Dresden, where the firm had been headquartered ever since day one. As you scroll through their entrancing portfolio, you’ll eventually encounter a 1979 BMW R100/7 dubbed the “Racoon,” which is what we’ll be inspecting in the paragraphs that follow.
With its potent performance and bulletproof reliability, the classic all-rounder was extremely well-received during its four-year production run. As a matter of fact, some people went as far as hailing the R100/7 as the motorcycle equivalent of an exotic luxobarge, so it’s fairly safe to say that riders loved it.
Aiming to create a bespoke scrambler that’s as practical as it is handsome, the Germans kicked things off in the powertrain sector. The experts over at Sport-Evolution were tasked with refurbishing the Beemer’s twin-cylinder engine inside out. Meanwhile, Hookie manufactured a fresh two-into-one exhaust out of stainless steel, and they’ve equipped it with rugged heat shields and a high-end SuperTrapp muffler.
When the 980cc powerplant returned, it was promptly treated to a new air filter and a seamless coat of silver paint. Moving on to the chassis upgrades, we spot a pair of YSS Ecoline shock absorbers adorning the bike’s rear end, where you will also find a higher-spec disc brake instead of the original drum. On the other hand, the front brake setup has been rebuilt, and the forks were shortened by approximately two inches (50 mm).
On the left-hand side, there’s a groovy Wheelborne saddlebag that clenches the motorcycle’s framework via custom mounting points. A slim license plate holder keeps things looking clutter-free down south, while the beefy tires are flanked by aluminum fenders at both ends.
Additionally, the R100/7’s standard lighting components have all been replaced with aftermarket substitutes. These items include minute turn signals and an LED taillight from Kellermann’s range, as well as a state-of-the-art Koso Thunderbolt headlamp. The Racoon’s electrics are powered by an Antigravity lithium-ion battery through modern wiring and a Motogadget m-Unit control module.
For the finishing touches, Hookie’s pros worked their magic in the cockpit, where they’ve fitted an LSL handlebar, Biltwell grips, and Koso instrumentation. Last but not least, a local craftsman named Adrian Flor was tasked with enveloping the whole ordeal in an understated two-tone color scheme that looks the part.
