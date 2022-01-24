One-Off Honda CB750K “Starrider” Bears Nitrous System and Carbon Fiber Armor

Nitrous oxide is to the internal combustion engine what pre-workout is to bodybuilders.
The Honda CB750 is a true legend among collectors and custom motorcycle builders alike. Understandably, folks are reluctant to modify an iconic SOHC variant from the first generation, but they’re fairly easy-going when it comes to the second-gen models – at least for now. In the following paragraphs, you’ll be introduced to a reworked CB750K that goes by the name of “Starrider.”
It hails from the Germans over at Motoism Customs, a lesser-known Bavarian workshop operated by Ben and Lion Ott. A few weeks ago, we had a look at what these guys were able to accomplish with a Honda NX650 Dominator, and you folks seemed to dig their work just as much as we do. Well, you ought to brace yourselves because the specimen we’re about to examine is just as astonishing!
After they had removed the donor’s factory bodywork in its entirety, the Ott brothers proceeded to manufacture a tasty selection of carbon fiber garments. These items include groovy rear wheel covers, a new headlight housing, and a custom-made gas tank whose design resembles that of the original fuel chamber.
The stock subframe was amputated to make room for a bespoke alternative, on top of which we find fresh upholstery and a tiny LED taillight. This whole ordeal is supported by dual shock absorbers from Ohlins, while the front suspension setup has been upgraded using higher-spec fork internals.
Additionally, the CB750K’s front brake was fitted with modern rotors and Brembo calipers. Up in the cockpit, Motoism’s specialists installed an enduro-style LSL handlebar and digital instrumentation from Motogadget’s inventory. To keep the Starrider glued to the tarmac, its hoops were wrapped in a grippy set of Continental Classic Attack tires.
Following a thorough engine overhaul, the Bavarian aftermarket architects topped things off with a stainless-steel exhaust and – best of all – a premium nitrous system. In its standard configuration, this module increases the four-banger's power output by approximately ten percent, but one may obtain as much as 23 extra ponies by changing the intake nozzles.
