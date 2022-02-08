23 Year Old Volvo Might Make You Want To Party Like It's 1999, Is Still Quick

The '90s were an interesting time for automobiles, and the two Swedish manufacturers of the time offered a sensible range of family cars that were also available with turbocharged gasoline engines. Some of them offered more than enough power for the time, especially for a family-oriented automobile.
More than two decades later, having a wagon or a sedan with 200 horsepower on tap is becoming more commonplace. With that in mind, the folks over at AutoTopNL have taken a 1999 Volvo V40 T4 for a spin on the highway.
The turbocharged gasoline engine under its hood offered 200 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 300 Nm (221 lb.-ft.) at 2,400 rpm. In its day, it was enough for a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 7.3 seconds, while top speed was a respectable 146 mph (235 kph).
The Swedish wagon did all that while still having a 14.6-cubic-feet (413 liters) of cargo volume. If the rear seats were laid almost flat, that space would increase to 1,421 liters or 50.18 cubic feet of cargo volume.
While it was not the most powerful car in its class at the time, it had enough power for its unladen weight of 2,832 lbs. (1,285 kg), while also providing a sleeper look. Because of the latter, not many ended up being bought by youngsters with the ink still fresh on their driver's license, which means that there are plenty around for everyone to enjoy.
Even 23 years after it left the factory, this example shows that it still sounds good, while also providing a bit of a nostalgic feeling for the late 90s. Maybe it is just us on that last bit, but the inline-four cylinder motor still sounds nice, and could probably be “massaged” to provide a bit more power with a larger front-mounted intercooler, adequate piping, and a tune to match.
But, whatever you do to it, refrain from the "popcorn tune," also referred to as "pops and bangs," as it does not suit this model one bit. The jury is still out on what cars should get that tune, so don't do it just yet.
