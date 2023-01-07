The First Place Cabin Concept Brings the First Class Suite Back, Upgrades It

The year 2020 marked the beginning of one of the worst phases in aviation industry, which was among the hardest hit by the repeated lockdowns and extended travel restrictions brought on by the international health crisis. At the time, analysts estimated that it would take at least another five years for the industry to get back to the way things were before, and even more before losses would be recouped.
The good news, at least for the aviation industry, is that people are flying again. It might not be good news for the environment, but that’s a discussion for another time.
Demand for airline tickets is increasing by the month, to the point where airlines are again looking to the future with optimism – and the proverbial dollar signs in their eyes. Just last month, Etihad Airways announced that it was bringing back four of the 10 Airbus A380s they had grounded because of the health crisis, and with them, The Residence.
The Residence is the single most luxurious way of experiencing First Class, a private suite in the sky like no other, and it was designed by London-based firm Acumen Design Associates in 2014. Acumen D.A. is a pioneer in aviation design, having also introduced the First Flying Bed for British Airways in 1995. In short, they know a lot about turning the First Class cabin into something that feels both very residential in terms of amenities offered and incredibly luxurious.
So, now that airlines are starting to consider or have already decided on bringing back First Class suites, what does the future look like? According to Acumen, it’s looks like The First Place, a cabin concept they unveiled in the final days of 2022, as a showcase of how First Class can rival Super Business Class or private jet options.
For us normies, the best description of The First Place is that it’s a downsized flying apartment, suitable for whatever you have in mind during your extended flight, be it work, rest, socializing or entertainment. Its piece de resistance is a convertible chaise-lounge, with highlights including premium materials and seamless integration of smart tech, creating an all-purpose environment that breathes competence and sophistication, and rivals private jet environments.
“What could the future of First Class air travel be?,” Acumen asked themselves before conceiving this patented cabin concept. For years before 2020, there was immense pressure on First Class to keep up with private jet cabins and, more recently, upgraded Business Class options. The First Place could be a good place to start, Acumen believes, shining the spotlight again on privacy and exclusivity, with exactly zero compromises.
private suites, configurable in a three, six, or nine seat layout. Located across the width of the aircraft, each suite can be entirely shut off from the others or left open, depending on the wishes of the guest, thanks to a manually-activated rotating wall. Inside, the eye is drawn immediately to the chaise-lounge, which is perfectly suitable for taxi functions, takeoff and landing without modifications, and can convert in a comfortable single-person bed for rest and relaxation.
A residential-style leather armchair is available, either for work or dining, with help from a moving desk slash table. Dining for two is possible by means of a slide-out ottoman and a table extension, assuming the guest has company over at dinnertime. Transitioning between these modes is seamless and easy, but without losing the luxurious feeling of a residential home.
Also like a residential home, the suite integrates smart technology: two large-screen monitors on each wall, so you can watch content either from the chaise-lounge or while sat in the armchair; surround sound and noise-canceling tech embedded into the sides of the armchair; heating and cooling integrated into the chaise-lounge; outlets to charge your devices; touchscreen tablet control for all suite functions, including climate, lights and hotel-style in-flight service.
The First Class concept “brings back exclusivity and differentiation to First Class, creating a private space with greater flexibility to work, rest, and play, but also to enjoy time onboard without compromise,” Acumen says. Because you deserve the best, if you can afford to pay for it.
