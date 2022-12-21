The Beechcraft King Air 360 Just Got Cooler and Greener

One way to take a legend into the future is to revamp some of its features according to the latest industry trends, without chipping away at its original charm. Textron seems to know how to do that, with the Beechcraft King Air 360 ready for a new, green chapter.
With a 50-year legacy, the Beechcraft King Air is undoubtedly an aviation icon, and the King Air 360 claims to be the one that will carry that legacy into the future. Two years after its official launch, the Textron aircraft is getting an upgrade that many will appreciate.
Not too long from now, every production King Air 360 will be sporting an electrically-driven air conditioning system, as a standard feature. What this means is that the system will be built into the aircraft’s structure and, according to Textron, this won’t have any negative impact on the overall cabin space.
Air conditioning doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the important thing to note here is that it’s electrically driven. This way, the cabin can stay cool without having to use the aircraft’s engines. In other words, the King Air 360 just got greener, while also ticking another box in terms of passenger comfort.
The cabin will maintain an optimal temperature both in flight and on the ground, because the system can simply be plugged into a GPU (ground power unit). This new feature is part of Textron’s recent focus on passenger comfort inside the King Air 360, after the aircraft’s cockpit got most of the attention last year.
The new “green” air conditioning system is just one of the advanced features integrated into the cabin that was supposedly inspired by luxury SUVs, with redesigned sidewalls, seats for enhanced comfort, and tiny but important details such as illuminated cup holders. A digital pressurization system, plus air-and-light adjusting features are other benefits of the redesigned cabin.
Pilots also get a helping hand in the form of the Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense Autothrottle, which is able to manage engine power in various phases of flight. Also, to help reduce the pilot’s workload, a digital pressurization controller schedules cabin pressurization automatically during climb and descent.
In terms of power, the 11-seat turboprop can cover up to 1,806 nautical miles (2,078 miles/3,344 km) boasting a top speed of 312 knots (359 mph/578 kph).
Despite all of its qualities, the King Air 360 got a bump in the road right at the beginning. Officially launched in 2020, when the pandemic turned everything upside down, it didn’t get the chance to be properly displayed for the public until this year, when it made its show debut at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Better late than never.
Not too long from now, every production King Air 360 will be sporting an electrically-driven air conditioning system, as a standard feature. What this means is that the system will be built into the aircraft’s structure and, according to Textron, this won’t have any negative impact on the overall cabin space.
Air conditioning doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the important thing to note here is that it’s electrically driven. This way, the cabin can stay cool without having to use the aircraft’s engines. In other words, the King Air 360 just got greener, while also ticking another box in terms of passenger comfort.
The cabin will maintain an optimal temperature both in flight and on the ground, because the system can simply be plugged into a GPU (ground power unit). This new feature is part of Textron’s recent focus on passenger comfort inside the King Air 360, after the aircraft’s cockpit got most of the attention last year.
The new “green” air conditioning system is just one of the advanced features integrated into the cabin that was supposedly inspired by luxury SUVs, with redesigned sidewalls, seats for enhanced comfort, and tiny but important details such as illuminated cup holders. A digital pressurization system, plus air-and-light adjusting features are other benefits of the redesigned cabin.
Pilots also get a helping hand in the form of the Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense Autothrottle, which is able to manage engine power in various phases of flight. Also, to help reduce the pilot’s workload, a digital pressurization controller schedules cabin pressurization automatically during climb and descent.
In terms of power, the 11-seat turboprop can cover up to 1,806 nautical miles (2,078 miles/3,344 km) boasting a top speed of 312 knots (359 mph/578 kph).
Despite all of its qualities, the King Air 360 got a bump in the road right at the beginning. Officially launched in 2020, when the pandemic turned everything upside down, it didn’t get the chance to be properly displayed for the public until this year, when it made its show debut at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Better late than never.