The Dembell Motorhome M With Large Garage Is a Futuristic $1.5 Million Landyacht

There is no such thing as "one size fits all," just like there's no single standard for luxury. That's why Dembell is offering a wider range of motorhomes to its well-heeled, very discerning, and car-owning clients, with the Large Garage model being the most recent.
The Dembell Motorhome M is a staple in the luxury RV industry, even though the Dembell name is a relatively newer one on the scene. Offered in three models, each with certain variations and customization options, it's one of the most exquisite and outrageous RVs on a niche of the market that already stands out for being exquisite and outrageous.
There's the Dembell Motorhome with a Side Garage and the model with a Small Garage. The latest addition to the lineup was formally presented at the 2022 edition of the Dusseldorf Caravan Show and is now introduced to the general public via the video tour available below, with help from real-estate agent and content creator Enes Yilmazer.
It's the top-of-the-range model, the Large Garage one, in the Copper color scheme (Steel and Petrol are also available, with the same yacht-like feel). This particular unit was commissioned by and has since been delivered to a family of three from Germany. With a price tag of $1.5 million, it's the sleekest, most futuristic landyacht you'll likely see this week.
This Class A motorhome features two small slide-outs that add 30 square meters (323 square feet) of space to the living room and the kitchen. Its highest-selling point, though, is in the name: the cavernous garage that's designed to carry vehicles as long as 4 meters (13.1 feet), fully automated, and with a hidden washer and dryer unit on one of the walls.
Like in the smaller models from Dembell, the garage is equipped with hydraulic tracks that bring the vehicle from the parked position into the belly of the RV, as well as a hydraulic lift that elevates the ceiling height to accommodate higher vehicles. That means the bedroom that sits right above also goes up when that happens, but without losing its daily functionality.
The unit presented below is a good example of how Dembell makes luxury a standard. It offers plenty of interior space and a wide range of storage options (aside from the garage), extraordinary finishes, with smart tech throughout. Even the attention to detail on the exterior speaks of luxury, from the way every panel sits flush against the body to the magnetic close on the doors, the fold-out illuminated staircase, the 360-degree camera system, or the automated awning with built-in wind sensor.
Everything on this landyacht is meant to either make the driving experience smoother and easier or to elevate the experience of living onboard. Speaking of which, this model is designed with sleeping accommodation for four people, two in the fold-down double bunk above the cab and two in the master suite over the garage. Between these spaces is a modernist lounge area that doubles as living room and dining, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a bathroom, all decked in white, black, and copper in a combination of ceramic, metal, and plush fabrics.
The kitchen is illustrative of that. While it has the sleekest induction cooktop with an integrated vent, a hidden sink, and everything from a dishwasher drawer to a fridge and freezer and even a wine fridge, it's not the place you can easily picture the residents cooking family meals. Anyone who pays $1.5 million for an RV of this kind is probably the type that only eats out at 5-star Michelin restaurants. Not that this is a bad thing, but just to put everything into perspective.
This RV is also packed with tech. Every panel is heated, from the windows to the ceiling and the exterior roof of each of the two slide-outs. Everything onboard is automated, whether we're talking about the blinds or insect screens, the systems in the garage, or the flushing toilet. And everything is smart, including the doors to the wardrobe in the master suite, which open when you touch a sensor on the wall.
Built on a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Actros Gigaspace chassis, the 26T model with RWD, this landyacht is powered by a 12.8-liter 530 hp engine. Weighing in at 23 tons, it's 12 meters (39.4 feet) long, 4 meters (13.1 feet) high, and 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide. The roof holds six solar panels of 330W each, hooked up to five Li-Io batteries of 200 Ah each so that it can run most appliances off solar.
Dembell says it uses "people-centric engineering" in the design of their landyachts, in the sense that they integrate "high-class solutions" into the standard build, so they "keep the extra list short." Customization options exist, but they don't apply to the general layout or certain features. Instead, they relate to color schemes or the maximum capacity of the off-grid package.
To say that the interior is luxurious is the understatement of the year. It's very luxurious and futuristic, drawing repeated comparisons by Yilmazer to a spaceship. At the same time, though, it's also intimidating, though not downright unwelcoming: there's too much gloss and shine and too much happening all at once, which is the same feeling you must get on board certain luxury yachts or condos. This is a space where you can live – and quite comfortably, too – though you wouldn't be doing the daily things "regular” people do.
In short, this is an RV designed for one-percenters' idea of an outdoorsy experience or a vacation on the road. It's perfectly capable of going off-grid and being a comfortable residence for longer stretches, but at the same time, it's elegant in a way that says it'll never be used at maximum capacity for either. It's something that self-titled ultimate diva Mariah Carey would probably choose for a longer trip instead of chartering a private jet, and that's not a diss. When you have someone like Miss Mariah feeding only off the energy of unicorns and gilded butterflies, only the absolute best will do.