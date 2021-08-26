1974 Ford C750 Camelot Cruiser Puts the Home in Motorhome, Even Has a Basement Garage

Back in the early 1970s, motorhomes like this ultra-rare Camelot Cruiser were considered extremely luxurious, and most of all supremely comfortable because of their size and layout. The one you’re looking at here is part of a limited edition three unit run and features a Ford C750 cab and driveline.
This thing is just cool, even by 2021 standards. Sure, there are more luxurious motorhomes and RVs out there, but if you like to zig where others might zag and be seen driving something more unique, know that this Camelot Cruiser is up for grabs through Worldwide Auctioneers.
In terms of equipment, let’s just say you won’t be lacking much while vacationing in the great outdoors. Starting with the luxury kitchen, it comes with a stove, sink and refrigerator. As you advance forward, you arrive at the “Great Hall”, which is a large living room. Further still is the master bedroom with a double bed, a restroom and a sitting room, all fully decorated and furnished.
You even get a basement garage where you’ll find two vintage snowmobiles, which is this Cruiser’s party trick.
Visually, everything is original, including the paint and all the furniture inside. There’s even an intercom system so that you can communicate between the living quarters and the cab.
Back when it was brand new, the Camelot Cruiser cost a lot of money, but in return, there’s nothing you’d miss while vacationing.
“I can’t imagine something worse than selling a $150,000 RV to someone and having their first night be ruined because they don’t have a can opener,” said its builder.
Built by Edler & Company in Skokie, Illinois, this particular Camelot Cruiser was initially tasked with hosting Edler and his family (including four Saint Bernard dogs) during their travels, which obviously included places where you could also enjoy those snowmobiles.
