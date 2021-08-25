Restored, One Family-Owned 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer Chalet Is an Overlanding Diamond

Great styling from the 1970s, efficiency, flexibility, as well as off-road pickup truck heritage; that’s probably an accurate nutshell description for the full-size Chevy K5 Blazer SUV. But let’s add some luxurious camper traits for good measure.
And that’s how we end up with the Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet. A little camper that doesn’t have all the amenities nor the bulkiness of a full-size RV motorhome. But, in turn, it could take you to all the nice places where it’s tough for a normal vehicle to cope and, at the end of the day, act like that cozy little cabin you’ve always dreamed about.
So, with a few logical compromises, this probably gets the best of both the camper and off-road SUV worlds. With a classic styling twist on top of everything. Of course, one needs to be prepared to shell out a good chunk of money for such an example, especially if you’re a late summer buyer looking to secure the cool vehicle for those long-postponed road trips.
This 1977 Blazer Chalet is allegedly original, even though it’s been more than three decades since it came out of the factory gates. According to the consigning dealer, Garage Kept Motors of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the reason for that is simple. It not only went through a recent full restoration, but it was also nurtured by the same caring family for its entire life.
Sporting the serial number 1221 and dressed up in that very special and entirely bespoke two-tone paintjob, the K5 Blazer Chalet is easy to recognize in the current sea of truck-based camper conversions. Aesthetically, everything is in mint-factory condition, while the interior has an added touch of 1970s luxury thanks to the Cheyenne-package woodgrain trim.
Under the hood resides an R-Code 400ci V8 engine, and no modifications have been performed anywhere on the vehicle. So, it’s time to discuss the numbers. First, the mileage, which at the odometer count of 49,675 miles (79,944 km) is not bad at all. On the other hand, the asking price is much steeper, at no less than $119,900!
