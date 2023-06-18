The Coolest Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2023

Unlike the hip and groovy from your grandpa's epoch, cool is an adjective that won't ever get out of fashion, at least in terms of all things automotive. Still, what makes a car cool other than how cold the myriad-zone auto climate control system blows?
As with every adjective that's more subjective than objective, it depends on each and every single one of us. If you ask me, there is a well-established set of characteristics that helps a vehicle stand out in the crowd. In general terms, the list comprises brand, performance, rarity, and aural pleasure.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – The Game-Changing 'Vette
In my humble opinion, a good rock song lives and dies by the way it begins. Think The Heavy Eyes' Saint and The Black Keys' Your Touch. The guitar, drums, and tempo hook you instantly, even if you're not into this genre of music. A parallel can be made with the eighth-generation Corvette in Z06 flavor, which is 100 percent cool from the instant you push the start button.
Combining a naturally-aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft isn't exactly a new concept. Many have done it before, albeit Ferrari is the undisputed master of this setup. We also have to remember that GM went out of its way to engineer DOHC heads with Lotus' know-how for the 1990 model year ZR-1.
On paper alone, the LT6 engine of the Z06 shouldn't be something to write home about. Yet it is! A first for the Corvette, it sounds amazing, and it gives the Z06 a different feel from the Stingray. Of course, I'm referring to how it builds up the torque from the small block of the Stingray version.
Perfected on the racetrack by the C8.R endurance racer, the LT6 isn't all there is to the Z06. The wider body is to die for, and those wider tires help it corner like nobody's business. Even if they might give off the wrong impression in a daily-driving scenario, the optional carbon-fiber wheels are pretty cool in their own way. And yet another first for the Corvette.
With 670 ponies on deck and a redline of 8,600 spinnies, it's up there with Italian supercars like the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty Ferrari 458 Italia. General Motors previously marketed the seventh-gen ZR1 as being a supercar, but in truth, the C8 Z06 is far more worthy of being described as such.
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar – Tradition Meets Modernity
The Neunelfer is sometimes discredited as the elitist's sports car. The Corvette's reputation also suffers because of a certain type of owner, who is easily recognizable from the way said owner dresses. Turning our attention back to the 911, there's a common misconception that 911s are street cars exclusively.
Long before Porsche rolled out the Dakar special edition, the Neunelfer made a name for itself in many rallies and hill-climbing events. A factory-entered 911 finished the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally in fifth place overall. 1968 saw the quintessential German sports car win Monte Carlo outright.
The Dakar itself is a four-wheeled reference to the 911's off-the-beaten-path triumphs. More specifically, the hideously underrated 953 that won the 1984 edition of the Paris-Dakar Rally. There's also the 959, which proved victorious in 1986.
The PDK-only Dakar can also be considered a sucker punch in the face of 911 snobs who dismissed the countless Safari conversions out there as being inferior to their pristine O-series cars. I don't know a bonafide 911 purist myself, but I can imagine this kind of gentleman to be immensely offended by the 992-generation 911 Carrera 4 GTS-based special edition.
Like the O series mentioned earlier, I'm afraid the Dakar will also be reduced to a garage queen. Save for your usual car-destroying YouTuber and proper auto journos such as Chris Harris, it's hard to imagine a Dakar owner driving the $222,000 sports coupe over anything other than buttery smooth roads.
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato – 10 Is Better Than 6
This unfortunate fate awaits the Sterrato as well, arguably the craziest Lamborghini of the modern era. The most off-roady Huracan of them all is a rarer breed as well, with the House of the Raging Bull planning to build no more than 1,499 units.
Priced at 263,000 euros in the Old Continent, which is 287,995 freedom eagles at current exchange rates, the V10-powered supercar also makes the 911 Dakar seem affordable. Emphasis on seem because $222,000 is a lot of money for most peeps.
The Dakar feels like a natural evolution of the 911, and the Sterrato is a natural evolution of the Huracan as well. The Italian automaker famously gave us the LM002 back in 1986, a V12-engined colossus whose closest equivalent in 2023 is the Urus. More on that fancy Volkswagen Touareg later, though.
With 10 cylinders and natural aspiration to its name, it's easy to pick the Huracan Sterrato over the 911 Dakar. I know I would, especially after Lamborghini announced that purely internal combustion supercars are going the way of the dodo.
Similar to the Aventador-replacing Revuelto, the Huracan's replacement will also go plug-in hybrid. But as opposed to the flagship, the heir apparent of the Huracan is expected to adopt a twin-turbo V8 unrelated to the Porsche-Audi V8 of the Urus. The engine is said to spin to a stratospheric 10,000 revolutions per minute. If I had to choose between a successor and no Baby Lambo at all, it’s clear I would be fully down with that V8.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray – Pushing the Envelope
Oh, look! Another Corvette has made our list, and this one divides opinion among 'Vette diehards. On the one hand, some loyalists cannot imagine driving an all-wheel-drive Corvette. Those loyalists probably couldn't imagine General Motors ponying up the money to develop a midship sports car either.
Breaking from Corvette tradition, the E-Ray ruffles a few more feathers due to its hybrid system. The naysayers need to understand that General Motors didn't create a glorified Prius. The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit couldn't care less about gas mileage and yucky emissions in a Corvette, that's for sure! Had it been anything other than a Corvette, well…
The E-Ray was developed with two things in mind: straight-line performance and more confidence for the driver in bad weather conditions. Although heavier than the Stingray and Z06, the hybridized 'Vette doesn't disappoint in the twisties.
Chevrolet advertises 1.1 Gs on the 300-foot skid pad when equipped with the optional summer-only performance rubber. By comparison, the corner-carving Z06 promises up to 1.22 Gs of lateral grip with the Z07 package and the carbon wheels.
Scheduled to start deliveries in October 2023, the E-Ray is a fine way of celebrating 70 years of Corvette. It's also going to pave the way for the Zora, which is believed to combine the twin-turbo LT7 of the ZR1 with the electric motor of the E-Ray for something in the ballpark of 1,000 horsepower on full song.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse – A Classic in the Making
The S650 holds a place of honor in the Blue Oval's current lineup. Essentially an improved S550 rather than a ground-up redesign, the seventh-generation Mustang is believed to be the final Mustang with internal combustion. Shocking, isn’t it?
Don't be surprised. The writing is on the wall for both pony and muscle cars, with Chevrolet discontinuing the combustion-engined Camaro in early 2024 and Dodge transmuting the Charger into an electric fastback coupe. Ford is rumored to conclude production of the S650 in April 2029 to free up Flat Rock for the all-electric S750, reportedly due in May 2029.
The S750 will allegedly share the yet-to-be-detailed GE2 platform with the second-generation Mustang Mach-E crossover. Whatever the future holds, I'm sure that going electric is a must for the Ford Motor Company. The Dearborn-based automaker will discontinue every single combustion-engined vehicle from its European lineup by 2030, and the Blue Oval is also all-in on California's 2035 EV mandate.
Ford simply cannot make a case for a fossil-fuel Mustang after the S650 runs its course. Given these circumstances, the all-new Dark Horse is likely to become a sought-after collectible over its 500-horsepower V8 with dual throttle bodies, available six-speed manual with an anodized blue titanium shift knob, and trackability. Think of it as the Mach 1 cranked up to 11.
I assume that Ford's higher-than-Dark-Horse version is a classic in the making as well, especially if the Ford Motor Company uses the Mustang GT3 racing car as the basis for it. The supercharged V8-powered Shelby GT500 also has all the qualities of a future classic, and the same can be said about the yet-unconfirmed Raptor and Raptor R versions of the S650.
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison – Upping the Ante
The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon comes with 285/70 by 17-inch rubber boots, or 33 inches for the overall diameter. General Motors also ships the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with 33s, which is huge by mid-size pickup standards. The Golden Bowtie leveled up to 35s for the ZR2 Bison, a seriously badass truck expected to go on sale in the fall of 2023 for MY24.
"America's ultimate off-road beast" – at least for the time being – boasts a best-in-segment approach angle of 38.2 degrees. The departure and breakover angles are impressive in their own right, with Chevrolet advertising them as 26 and 26.9 degrees. The list of standard goodies includes boggles the mind, and – if I'm not mistaken – the MSRP will make some jaws drop.
The ZR2 kicks off at $48,295 at press time, making it rather expensive for a midsizer. For the 2022 model year, the Bison package added $5,750 to the tally. There's no denying the 2024 model year Colorado ZR2 Bison will exceed $50k before options. There is a high possibility for the final price to break into the $60k range by selecting a few extras, making the most capable midsizers out there a seriously expensive affair.
Designed in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the off-road truck wears AEV beadlock-capable rubber, fender flares, front and rear bumpers, skid plates made from boron steel, and Jounce Control Dampers from Multimatic. You know, the Canadian company contracted by Ford to assemble the second-gen GT. Jounce bumpers are unique to the Colorado ZR2 Bison, with said technology developed specifically for hard-hitting scenarios in which the suspension is fully compressed. Think jumping over dunes at speed.
The best-in-class ground clearance of 12.2 inches also makes the Colorado ZR2 Bison a tantalizing prospect, with Chevrolet further sweetening the deal by means of two power-locking differentials. Despite being powered by a four-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 2.7 liters, this fellow is no slouch. The high-output tune is rated at 310 ponies and 430 pound-feet (569 Nm), with torque peaking at 3,000 revolutions per minute.
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor – Honey, I Shrunk the F-150 Raptor!
Previously exclusive to the F-150, the Raptor nameplate was introduced in 2009 for the 2010 model year. The Ford Motor Company then expanded the Raptor family with the Ranger, whose off-road version wasn't offered stateside. Until now…
Having driven a first-generation Ranger Raptor on a hard enduro rally course, I can attest to the go-anywhere capabilities of the bi-turbo diesel rig. The second generation is even more capable, and its engine is far superior to the aforementioned oil burner. The culprit is, of course, the Bronco Raptor's sixer.
Positioned below the Bronco in the Raptor lineup, the Ranger generates a best-in-segment 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque with premium dino juice. Combined with the long-travel suspension that rocks 2.5-inch Live Valve shocks from FOX, it's an extremely enticing machine. Fitted with 33-inch BFG KO3s on 17-inch wheels, the Ranger Raptor differs from lesser Rangers in many other respects as well.
I remember switching between the original and Wildtrak during my test drive of the Ranger Raptor, and I couldn't believe how big of a difference in steering there was between those two. Under the skin, the second-gen Ranger Raptor flaunts reinforced suspension mounting points, rear shock brackets, front shock towers, and front frame rails because Ford knows how certain customers intend to use their trucks.
Including destination charge, the SuperCrew-only Ranger Raptor can be yours for $56,960 as opposed to $48,605 for the four-wheel-drive Lariat. At the other end of the spectrum, the XL in SuperCrew 4x2 flavor costs a more palatable $34,160.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R – No Replacement for Displacement
The Raptor R is something old, something new in the sense that Ford offers a viable alternative to the Raptor's V6 in the guise of a V8. Not a naturally-aspirated V8 like the original, but a supercharged tower of power borrowed from the Shelby GT500. Not in its entirety, though, because the Dearborn-based automaker had to make certain truck-specific modifications.
For example, Ford Performance engineers increased the air intake volume by 66 percent. The unique oil cooler, filter, and oil pan also need to be highlighted, along with a torque-converter automatic rather than the Shelby GT500's dual-clutch transmission. Based on the 10R developed by Ford, the 10-speed gearbox is also unique to the F-150 Raptor R. Improvements include a beefier torque converter stator, clutch packs shared with the F-250, and trick software calibration for quicker shifts than the 10L in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
As for the elephant in the room, why didn't Ford Performance match or exceed the ratings of the 6.2-liter Hellcat in the Ram 1500 TRX? For starters, the Blue Oval focused on the off-road stuff rather than quarter-mile shenanigans. But more importantly, the Raptor R-specific Predator is the most torque-dense supercharged V8 in a light-duty production truck.
700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) from a displacement of 5.2 liters is more than Mr. Sensible needs for everyday driving, whereas the Ram 1500 TRX pumps out 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). A difference of two ponies here and 10 pound-feet of torque there is – dare I say it – ultimately irrelevant in this particular type of vehicle, which is designed solely for one's enjoyment off the beaten path.
However, the numbers game is a little more serious in terms of pricing. The TRX isn't exactly a bargain at $85,555 before freight, yet Ford is really pushing it with the Raptor R's base price. In addition to the $76,775 of the V6-engined Raptor, the R package adds a simply ridiculous $30,575 to the tally.
Any Manual 2024 Toyota Tacoma – The Purist's Choice
Midsizers with manuals are decidedly rare, partly because automatic transmissions are better suited for trucks. Modern automatic transmissions also happen to shift much nicer than before, quicker as well, and – most importantly – many vehicles are slightly better on fuel with autos than manuals.
Add the rising costs of adding a manual option to a vehicle that's likely to sell automatics in far greater numbers, and you'll understand why the manual is slowly but surely going extinct. Over in the United States, only two mid-size pickups can be had with a three-pedal arrangement. Those two are the Jeep Gladiator – which is getting on a bit, and its base V6 leaves much to be desired – and the redesigned-for-2024 Tacoma.
Toyota's new truck made headlines with its available hybrid powertrain, which is going on sale in early 2024 unless yet another parts shortage makes a mess of the Japanese automaker's plans. The big news, however, is the availability of a six-speed manual. Exclusive to the entry-level SR, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road trims, the iMT2 intelligent manual prides itself on auto rev-matching and anti-stall technology.
Any of these grades is special in its own right with a manual. The SR is perfect for modifying to your heart's content, the TRD Sport strikes a street truck pose, and the TRD Off-Road isn't afraid to venture off the interstate on rough terrain.
There is, however, a small price to pay in return for that clutch pedal. The fun gearbox isn't compatible with the highest tune of the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill, which belts out 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm) when connected to an automatic. The row-your-own transmission makes do with up to 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm), a difference so small that it doesn't actually matter one bit.
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty – Heavy-Duty Truck Champ
If you're into heavy towing on a daily basis, the 2023 model year Ford Super Duty is the pickup for you. Ford is the undisputed king of trucks, and the latest Super Duty also happens to lead its segment in terms of payload capacity.
That's not all there is to it, though, because the list of possible combinations ranges from an honest-to-God truck to a dually luxobarge. Add the Tremor, FX4, and XL Off-Road packages to the mix, and you'll understand why the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty suits pretty much everyone's needs in a truck.
The icing on the cake is the engine lineup, consisting of two pushrod V8s and a turbo diesel V8 available in two tunes. The 6.8 gasser is best described as the 7.3-liter engine's little brother, serving as the replacement for the 6.2-liter Boss.
Ford's long-running Power Stroke levels up to dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of 15.8:1 as opposed to 10.5:1 for the gassers, as well as high-pressure common rail fuel injection versus a sequential multi-port setup. The standard tune makes a whopping 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm), only to be smashed by the high-output version's 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet (1,627 Nm) of twist.
Outstanding, isn't it? The best-in-segment accolades extend to the payload and towing capacities of the Super Duty, which is much obliged to handle up to 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms) and 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms), respectively.
2024 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition – The Best of All Worlds
The stiffer construction pays dividend in the handling department, and the ride quality is miles better as well. Another reason for going unibody is the more upmarket positioning of the Defender, which costs big money even though it comes with a puny four-cylinder turbo despite its pronounced heft.
Kudos to the British automaker for making a case for the 90, which is the best-looking and most off-roady specification of the bunch. Land Rover can sell you a bare-bones Defender 90 if you intend to work it like crazy or modify it as you wish, and the same applies to the other extreme. The Carpathian Edition is the one to have, though, cos it's the best of all worlds.
A stealthy aesthetic? Check. A luxurious interior? Check. Off-road capability? Sure thing! How about some power? As long as you're pleased with the guttural snarl of a V8 and the irresistible whine of a Roots-type supercharger, hell yes!
Named after the mountains I hold closest to my heart, the Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition is currently available to configure stateside as a 2024 model. It's on the pricey side of three-door sport utility vehicles, with prices starting at $115,300. For reference, the Defender 90 V8 is $108,200.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition – Tell Me You're Rich Without Telling Me You're RichSUV in the world (thanks to a top speed of 305 kilometers per hour or 190 miles per hour), the Ferrari Purosangue's direct rival comes in two distinct flavors: the Urus S and sportier Urus Performante.
The latter is the fastest SUV at Pikes Peak at press time, beating Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform sibling Bentley Bentayga with eight cylinders arranged in a V rather than twelve in a W. The Urus Performante has further spawned a special edition by the name of Essenza SCV12 Edition, and you can't buy one no matter how big your bank account is.
Named after an Aventador-based track toy, the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition is limited to 40 units. Did you know the Aventador's track-only version is also limited to 40 units at $2.75 million apiece? As you might have guessed by now, the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition is meant for owners of the Essenza SCV12. In other words, it's the perfect sport utility vehicle for telling anyone that you're stupidly well off without telling them that you are loaded.
Compared to the crazy-looking Urus Performante, the special edition oozes exclusivity with even more exposed carbon fiber. In addition to the hood and roof, the finish and material carry over to the side mirrors, rocker covers, and on the liftgate.
Capable of hitting 306 kilometers per hour (190 miles per hour as well), the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Edition puts out a devilish 666 metric ponies and 850 Nm. Converted to imperial, make that 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet.
2023 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition – The Formula 1 Fan's SUV
Canadian businessman Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch, who is better known as Stroll, calls the shots at Aston Martin since 2020. He also owns the namesake Formula 1 team, previously known as Racing Point and Force India. Daddy Stroll knew that Aston's car-making business would benefit from Aston's return to Formula 1, with the British company also fielding the DBX and Vantage as medical and safety cars, respectively.
Not long ago, Lance Stroll's father told the media that the coupe's role in Formula 1 boosted the Vantage F1 Edition to 400 firm orders. Considering that Aston Martin sold 6,400 vehicles in 2022, that's amazeballs. One can easily assume that DBX sales will also grow, especially after the introduction of the DBX707 AMR23 Edition. There are sportier SUVs out there, but the AMR23 Edition is the Formula 1 fan's SUV.
Pricing information sadly isn't public, yet we all know that it costs more than the $236,000 base price of the DBX707. Finished in Podium Green, the special edition further makes an impression with its Q by Aston Martin drive-side fender badge and Aston Martin Racing Green-painted brake calipers.
There's no difference between it and the standard version in regard to the oily bits, though. Connected to a torque-converter automatic from ZF Friedrichshafen, the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8 is a hand-built motor with 707 metric ponies and 900 Nm on deck, as in 697 horsepower and 664 pound-feet.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue – The Driving Enthusiast's SUV
The answer is all things motorsport. Designing racecars, building racecars, paying the drivers, and the logistics of racing are financially intensive. Had he been here with us today, looking over the order books for 2023 and beyond, Enzo Ferrari would undeniably be proud of the Thoroughbred.
That doesn't mean that Ferrari is selling out, though, because production is strictly limited to 20 percent of the Prancing Horse's total yearly deliveries. As a brief refresher, the Maranello-based manufacturer delivered 13,221 vehicles globally in 2022.
The Purosangue is more jacked-up shooting brake than sport utility vehicle as well, and that's no coincidence. The center of gravity is extremely important for a vehicle's handling, and the V12-powered Purosangue was developed specifically to handle better than any other sport utility vehicle out there.
Speaking of 12 cylinders arranged in a V, the Purosangue flaunts a unique powerplant in this segment. The naturally-aspirated V12 sets it apart from everything else. As expected of the Ferrari of SUVs, the corner-carving Purosangue is – believe it or not – pricier than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
2024 Range Rover Sport SV – British Luxury Meets German Muscle
Land Rover cranked things up back in August 2014 with the unveiling of the SVR, which packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and continuously variable magnetorheological dampers. Upgraded three years later with the mid-cycle refresh of the Range Rover Sport, the SVR gained 25 metric horsepower.
The latest incarnation of the SVR isn't even called that, but SV. Its beating heart is very different as well, now coming in the guise of a twin-turbocharged V8 from Germany. Produced by BMW, the 4.4-liter engine uses mild-hybrid technology as well to improve fuel economy and to lower emissions.
Land Rover advertises it with 635 ps and 750 Nm, meaning 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet. That's 59 more horsepower and 47 more pound-feet of torque than before, and the good news doesn't end here. Land Rover's pokiest SUV yet also boasts a rather sophisticated suspension system.
Height-adjustable air springs, hydraulic interlinked dampers, and pitch control work together with the All-Wheel Steering system, Torque Vectoring by Braking system, and Active Locking Rear Differential to deliver a superlative driving experience. Also superlative is the price tag of £171,460 for the Edition One. The carbon-fiber pack brings it closer to the £190k mark, as in $243,675 at current exchange rates.