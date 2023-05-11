Exclusive Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition Unveiled as Tribute to 2023 Formula 1 Car

If we look at this year's Constructors Standings in Formula 1, it makes perfect sense for Aston Martin to take advantage of their excellent form of late and bring something new to the table via their passenger car division. The result? It's called the DBX707 AMR23 Edition, and it features the same racing identity as the current AMR23 F1 car and the official F1 Medical Car.
Aston Martin have gone from seventh in the standings in 2022 all the way to second this year, which is a massive accomplishment. They totaled 55 points during last year's campaign (zero wins, zero podiums), and now, they already have 102 points (4 podiums) with just five races in the bag.
While riding this motorsport-infused high, the British carmaker decided to unveil a new, special edition DBX707, which by the way, happens to be the world's most powerful luxury SUV – at least among all internal combustion engine models.
Created with the help of the Q by Aston Martin bespoke service, the AMR23 Edition is meant to immediately stand out thanks to its unique Podium Green paint, bespoke fender badge, and Aston Martin Green brake calipers. You also get lime accents on the carbon fiber body kit, much like those found on the F1 car and the 2023 F1 Medical Car.
The so-called Inspire Sport Duotone Onyx Black / Eifel Green interior is equally spectacular, with lime contrast stitching, carbon fiber veneers, dark satin, plus the AMR23 logo, the latter fittingly being found on the door sills. You wouldn't want your special Edition DBX707 looking just like "any old" DBX707, now would you?
"The AMR23 Edition takes DBX707 to a new level of intensity, creating a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence. It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the recent successes of our Formula 1 team," said the carmaker's head of product and market strategy, Alex Long.
What’s funny is that this vehicle probably wouldn’t have been built had Aston Martin endured yet another rough start to their Formula 1 season, and one could wonder how we might look back on the AMR23 Edition DBX707 if their fortunes take a turn for the worse, which isn't at all far-fetched.
Anyway, if you want to order yourself one of these DBX707 AMR23 variants, you can do so effective immediately, although the carmaker hasn't revealed anything with regards to pricing. Rest assured though, it'll cost way over the $200,000 threshold.
As for performance, powering this flagship people hauler is a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin turbo V8, pushing down 697 hp (707 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It needs just 3.1 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph). Proper rocket ship, this thing.
Yes, they are currently second in the standings with 102 points, but Mercedes are hot on their heels with 96 points of their own, and Ferrari have been looking super quick in qualifying (at least in Baku and Miami). I wouldn’t bet the farm on Aston Martin finishing the season P2 in the Constructors Standings. As a matter of fact, the safest bet in sports is always on the legacy teams, the ones that have already shown what they can do over the course of a full season.
