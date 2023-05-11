Exclusive Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition Unveiled as Tribute to 2023 Formula 1 Car

If we look at this year's Constructors Standings in Formula 1, it makes perfect sense for Aston Martin to take advantage of their excellent form of late and bring something new to the table via their passenger car division. The result? It's called the DBX707 AMR23 Edition, and it features the same racing identity as the current AMR23 F1 car and the official F1 Medical Car.

9 photos Photo: Aston Martin