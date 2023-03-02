Aston Martin DBX707 Super SUV Becomes the Official Medical Car of Formula 1

When the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship roars to life this coming weekend, it will see the debut of the brand-new Medical Car, the Aston Martin DBX707.
Finished in the same colors as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One racers put through their paces by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the Aston Martin DBX707 F1 Medical Car will be driven by Alan van der Merwe, whose role is to transport the medics to the scene of an incident as quickly as possible.
Compared to the previous Medical Car, the normal DBX, the new DBX707 features many upgrades, from the enhanced styling and tweaked interior to the overhauled engine, transmission, suspension, and brakes. It can deal with the zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 3.1 seconds, aided by the 707 metric horsepower (697 hp/520 kW) – hence the name, developed by the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8. The output and the torque, rated at 900 Nm (664 lb-ft), allow it to keep going up to 193 mph (310 kph), making it the fastest vehicle in its class.
In addition to the neck-snapping performance, also aided by the specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero tires, the Aston Martin DBX707 F1 Medical Car has been equipped with the essential life-saving equipment. Things such as fire extinguishers, medical bags, and a defibrillator are all included. Moreover, it sports FIA-approved racing seats with six-point harnesses and Race Control communications. Those on the inside can see live television images and access the FIA Marshalling system and biometric data from the drivers, which will allow them to better assess any incident that may happen.
The DBX707 F1 Medical Car will officially celebrate its debut on Sunday, March 5, 2023, during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, and it will join the official FIA Safety Car leading the F1 racers around on the formation lap, the Aston Martin Vantage. This is a one-of-a-kind machine developed by the brand’s team in Gaydon, UK, and it features styling inspired by the Vantage Formula 1 Edition. The F1 Safety Car is being driven by Bernd Maylander, and just like the Medical Car, it was painted in the same colors as the Aston Martin F1 team.
Unveiled one year ago, the Aston Martin DBX707 is the British brand’s answer to models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Ferrari Purosangue. It sits at the top of the DBX lineup, sporting various special touches all around, including beneath the skin and under the hood, and comes jammed with an assortment of luxury and technology features. Deliveries in our market kicked off in the second quarter of last year, and the model carries a starting price of $232,000, making it a bit more affordable than the Bentayga Speed and slightly costlier than the Urus.
Compared to the previous Medical Car, the normal DBX, the new DBX707 features many upgrades, from the enhanced styling and tweaked interior to the overhauled engine, transmission, suspension, and brakes. It can deal with the zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 3.1 seconds, aided by the 707 metric horsepower (697 hp/520 kW) – hence the name, developed by the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8. The output and the torque, rated at 900 Nm (664 lb-ft), allow it to keep going up to 193 mph (310 kph), making it the fastest vehicle in its class.
In addition to the neck-snapping performance, also aided by the specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero tires, the Aston Martin DBX707 F1 Medical Car has been equipped with the essential life-saving equipment. Things such as fire extinguishers, medical bags, and a defibrillator are all included. Moreover, it sports FIA-approved racing seats with six-point harnesses and Race Control communications. Those on the inside can see live television images and access the FIA Marshalling system and biometric data from the drivers, which will allow them to better assess any incident that may happen.
The DBX707 F1 Medical Car will officially celebrate its debut on Sunday, March 5, 2023, during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, and it will join the official FIA Safety Car leading the F1 racers around on the formation lap, the Aston Martin Vantage. This is a one-of-a-kind machine developed by the brand’s team in Gaydon, UK, and it features styling inspired by the Vantage Formula 1 Edition. The F1 Safety Car is being driven by Bernd Maylander, and just like the Medical Car, it was painted in the same colors as the Aston Martin F1 team.
Unveiled one year ago, the Aston Martin DBX707 is the British brand’s answer to models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Ferrari Purosangue. It sits at the top of the DBX lineup, sporting various special touches all around, including beneath the skin and under the hood, and comes jammed with an assortment of luxury and technology features. Deliveries in our market kicked off in the second quarter of last year, and the model carries a starting price of $232,000, making it a bit more affordable than the Bentayga Speed and slightly costlier than the Urus.