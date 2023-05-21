Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12: Pride of Owners and the Envy of Everyone Else

Lamborghini is widely known for making some of the world's most extreme and exhilarating supercars, but what happens when the Italian brand applies its expertise to the SUV market? The answer is, of course, the ultra-popular Lamborghini Urus which became the first Sport Utility Vehicle that combines the soul of a super sports machine with the functionality and versatility of an SUV. But Lamborghini did not stop there. In honor of its 60th anniversary and to celebrate and reward its most loyal and passionate customers, the company has created a special edition of the Urus that takes inspiration from one of its most exclusive and powerful creations: the Essenza SCV12.

24 photos Photo: Lamborghini