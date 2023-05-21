Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12: Pride of Owners and the Envy of Everyone Else

Lamborghini is widely known for making some of the world's most extreme and exhilarating supercars, but what happens when the Italian brand applies its expertise to the SUV market? The answer is, of course, the ultra-popular Lamborghini Urus which became the first Sport Utility Vehicle that combines the soul of a super sports machine with the functionality and versatility of an SUV. But Lamborghini did not stop there. In honor of its 60th anniversary and to celebrate and reward its most loyal and passionate customers, the company has created a special edition of the Urus that takes inspiration from one of its most exclusive and powerful creations: the Essenza SCV12.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is a tribute to this extraordinary hypercar and its fortunate owners. It is based on the Urus Performante, which is already the highest-performance version of the Urus with enhanced engine output, reduced weight, and improved handling.
The Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 takes things even further by adopting a unique livery and design elements that reflect the personality and style of each individual Essenza SCV12 owner. The result is a stunning and exclusive series of 40 Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 vehicles that are as fast and agile as they are luxurious and comfortable.
The Essenza SCV12 is powered by a purely naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that can produce 830 PS (820 hp/ 610 kW) thanks to a ram-air induction system that increases the air pressure in the intake manifold at high speeds. The engine is coupled with an Xtrac six-speed non-synchromesh sequential gearbox mounted transversely at the rear, which also acts as a structural element of the chassis, supporting the rear suspension assembly.
The chassis itself is made of carbon fiber monocoque, which meets the highest safety standards of FIA prototypes. The aerodynamics are inspired by racing prototypes and generate more than 2,600 lbs (1,200 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 km/h), equivalent to GT3 racing standards.
Not legally authorized for road use and only permitted to participate in racing series, these highly exclusive vehicles are housed in a dedicated hangar near the Saint'Agata factory, where owners can monitor their vehicles through a smartphone application linked to security cameras. Lamborghini is not very restrictive, though, as it offers the option for customers to request delivery of their car to their home, similar to Maserati's policy regarding the MC12 Versione Corse.
Additionally, Lamborghini can be responsible for maintaining and transporting these cars to any FIA class 1 racetrack worldwide if the owner wishes. Not only this, but customers can receive motorsport guidance and coaching from Lamborghini racing drivers Emanuele Pirro and Marco Mapelli.
The "original" Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 650 PS (641 hp/ 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, earning its place as between the most powerful vehicles on the market. It can achieve a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.6 seconds and keeps going until reaching a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). It also features an adaptive air suspension system that can adjust the vehicle's ride height and stiffness according to different driving modes and road conditions. Not only this, but the Urus also benefits from permanent all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering for optimal traction and agility.
The design of the Urus is unmistakably Lamborghini, with sharp lines, hexagonal shapes, and Y-shaped motifs that recall the brand's iconic models such as the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, Aventador, Huracan, and Sian. The interior combines luxury materials such as leather, Alcantara, carbon fiber, and aluminum inserts complemented by cutting-edge technology such as a premium sound system, digital displays, heated seats, ambient lighting, and top-of-the-line driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, to name a few.
The Urus is the most versatile and practical Lamborghini, accommodating up to five passengers and their luggage, aided by a spacious and customizable trunk that can be expanded even more by folding the rear seats. The Urus even offers a wide range of accessories and options that enhance its functionality, such as roof rails, tow hooks, and an official off-road package that adds the TERRA and SABBIA driving modes to the Anima selector.
The Urus Performante features a more powerful version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces a devilish 666 horsepower (489.8 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which allows the Urus Performante to accelerate from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mind-boggling 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The engine also enjoys a specially-designed Akrapovic titanium exhaust system that reduces weight and improves the sound quality of the eight-cylinder orchestra under the hood. The Urus Performante enjoys a 220 lbs (100 kg) weight reduction thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials. Furthermore, the chassis has been lowered and stiffened to improve agility and stability.
The most significant changes are in the suspension system configuration, where Lamborghini ditched the adaptive air system in favor of a more conventional and track-oriented steel springs setup, which, in the company's eyes, offers more responsiveness and driver feedback. Braking power has also been upgraded by using carbon-ceramic discs and six-piston calipers as standard.
The roof spoiler has been redesigned to generate more downforce at high speeds. The side skirts and wheel arches have been reshaped to reduce turbulence and improve aerodynamic efficiency. The exterior color palette includes three new exclusive shades: Verde Mantis, Arancio Borealis, and Blu Cepheus.
The exceptional performance attributes of the Urus Performante facilitated a remarkable record run in the production SUV category at the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course. Crossing the finish line at an impressive altitude of 4,302 meters, the Urus Performante achieved an outstanding time of 10:32.064, surpassing the previous record by a notable margin of over 17 seconds.
The Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is the final result of an elaborate collaboration between Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Ad Personam department, and each customer, who welcomed the unique opportunity to configure their SUV vehicle with racing-inspired details uplifted from their Essenza SCV12.
For each special-edition Urus Performante, Lamborghini Centro Stile created a dedicated livery with color combinations explicitly chosen for the customer. The exclusive paintwork follows a two-tone color scheme with a black lower body complimented by the extensive use of carbon fiber. It presents a contrasting color line which is also repeated on the roof arch that beautifully highlights the car's athletic demeanor.
This vehicle showcases an abundance of exposed carbon fiber elements, meticulously crafted with a choice of glossy or matte finishes, complementing the distinctive character of the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12. In addition, the corresponding Essenza SCV12 car number is painted on the Urus's doors in yet another homage to the customer's hypercar. The super SUV comes equipped with standard 23-inch gloss-black wheels, but customers can choose between the entire range of wheels and colors Lamborghini has to offer. It also features an active anti-roll bar system that adapts to different driving conditions and enhances stability and comfort.
Exclusive upholstery, carbon fiber decorations, black anodized aluminum elements, and other unique details deliver a premium curated feel to the cabin. The cabin boasts exquisite Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara upholstery, exuding an air of sophistication and luxury, enhanced by meticulously crafted leather accents. Carbon fiber embellishments, available in both glossy and matte finishes, grace the interior, seamlessly blending with the black anodized aluminum elements. A Dark Package further elevates the visual allure, harmoniously contrasting with the exception of the striking red door handles that add a hint of vibrant emotion.
Considerable attention to detail is evident in the inclusion of carbon fiber details, including the garnishing element placed on the passenger side of the dashboard, as well as the meticulously designed kick plates displaying the iconic Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. The passenger compartment is adorned with two distinguished carbon fiber plaques.
While Lamborghini has not disclosed the precise pricing details for the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12, it is evident that this exceptional SUV comes at a significantly diminished cost compared to its counterpart, the SCV12 Essenza, which commanded a retail price of €2.2 million before any taxes, positioning it high on the exclusive and sought-after supercar scale.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is a rare and exclusive vehicle that only 40 lucky owners will be able to enjoy. It is a vehicle that celebrates Lamborghini's 60th anniversary and its racing heritage in a spectacular way, combining two extraordinary cars in one: a super SUV that can accomplish everything and a track-slaying hypercar that was built to the highest motorsport standards.
The Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 takes things even further by adopting a unique livery and design elements that reflect the personality and style of each individual Essenza SCV12 owner. The result is a stunning and exclusive series of 40 Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 vehicles that are as fast and agile as they are luxurious and comfortable.
The Inspiration: The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of Lamborghini's racing DNA and heritage. It is a car developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the company's motorsport division, and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, its design center. The Essenza SCV12 represents the culmination of decades of engineering excellence and innovation in the field of naturally aspirated V12 engines, which have been the hallmark of Lamborghini since its inception.
The Essenza SCV12 is powered by a purely naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that can produce 830 PS (820 hp/ 610 kW) thanks to a ram-air induction system that increases the air pressure in the intake manifold at high speeds. The engine is coupled with an Xtrac six-speed non-synchromesh sequential gearbox mounted transversely at the rear, which also acts as a structural element of the chassis, supporting the rear suspension assembly.
The chassis itself is made of carbon fiber monocoque, which meets the highest safety standards of FIA prototypes. The aerodynamics are inspired by racing prototypes and generate more than 2,600 lbs (1,200 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 km/h), equivalent to GT3 racing standards.
The Essenza SCV12 was not just a high-performance car but takes part in a complete program that offers its owners access to special events and driving sessions on some of the most prestigious circuits in the world.
Not legally authorized for road use and only permitted to participate in racing series, these highly exclusive vehicles are housed in a dedicated hangar near the Saint'Agata factory, where owners can monitor their vehicles through a smartphone application linked to security cameras. Lamborghini is not very restrictive, though, as it offers the option for customers to request delivery of their car to their home, similar to Maserati's policy regarding the MC12 Versione Corse.
Additionally, Lamborghini can be responsible for maintaining and transporting these cars to any FIA class 1 racetrack worldwide if the owner wishes. Not only this, but customers can receive motorsport guidance and coaching from Lamborghini racing drivers Emanuele Pirro and Marco Mapelli.
The Origin: The Lamborghini Urus
The Lamborghini Urus is the one that coined the term Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the industry, merging the soul of a super sports car with the functionality and versatility of an SUV. It was launched in 2018 as a revolutionary product that expanded Lamborghini's portfolio and customer base while remaining faithful to the same core values of performance, design, and innovation that shaped the brand's history.
The "original" Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 650 PS (641 hp/ 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, earning its place as between the most powerful vehicles on the market. It can achieve a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.6 seconds and keeps going until reaching a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). It also features an adaptive air suspension system that can adjust the vehicle's ride height and stiffness according to different driving modes and road conditions. Not only this, but the Urus also benefits from permanent all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering for optimal traction and agility.
The design of the Urus is unmistakably Lamborghini, with sharp lines, hexagonal shapes, and Y-shaped motifs that recall the brand's iconic models such as the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, Aventador, Huracan, and Sian. The interior combines luxury materials such as leather, Alcantara, carbon fiber, and aluminum inserts complemented by cutting-edge technology such as a premium sound system, digital displays, heated seats, ambient lighting, and top-of-the-line driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, to name a few.
The Urus is the most versatile and practical Lamborghini, accommodating up to five passengers and their luggage, aided by a spacious and customizable trunk that can be expanded even more by folding the rear seats. The Urus even offers a wide range of accessories and options that enhance its functionality, such as roof rails, tow hooks, and an official off-road package that adds the TERRA and SABBIA driving modes to the Anima selector.
The Evolution: The Lamborghini Urus Performante
The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the most dynamic and sporty version of the Urus, designed to offer an unparalleled driving experience and even more sharpened on-road manners. It was introduced in 2022 as a further evolution of the Urus family of performance SUVs, seeing drastic design and technical specifications changes.
The Urus Performante features a more powerful version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces a devilish 666 horsepower (489.8 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which allows the Urus Performante to accelerate from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mind-boggling 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The engine also enjoys a specially-designed Akrapovic titanium exhaust system that reduces weight and improves the sound quality of the eight-cylinder orchestra under the hood. The Urus Performante enjoys a 220 lbs (100 kg) weight reduction thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials. Furthermore, the chassis has been lowered and stiffened to improve agility and stability.
The most significant changes are in the suspension system configuration, where Lamborghini ditched the adaptive air system in favor of a more conventional and track-oriented steel springs setup, which, in the company's eyes, offers more responsiveness and driver feedback. Braking power has also been upgraded by using carbon-ceramic discs and six-piston calipers as standard.
The aerodynamics of the Urus Performante have been optimized to increase downforce and reduce drag. The front bumper features more oversized air intakes and a splitter that improves cooling and airflow. The rear bumper incorporates a large diffuser that enhances the underbody aerodynamics.
The roof spoiler has been redesigned to generate more downforce at high speeds. The side skirts and wheel arches have been reshaped to reduce turbulence and improve aerodynamic efficiency. The exterior color palette includes three new exclusive shades: Verde Mantis, Arancio Borealis, and Blu Cepheus.
The exceptional performance attributes of the Urus Performante facilitated a remarkable record run in the production SUV category at the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course. Crossing the finish line at an impressive altitude of 4,302 meters, the Urus Performante achieved an outstanding time of 10:32.064, surpassing the previous record by a notable margin of over 17 seconds.
The Ultimate: The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the Urus Performante concept, a special edition that pays homage to the Essenza SCV12 hypercar and its select 40 customers. The Italians have given birth to a unique creation that links two extraordinary vehicles from their portfolio in a project that will surely be the pride of its fortunate owners and fans alike.
The Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is the final result of an elaborate collaboration between Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Ad Personam department, and each customer, who welcomed the unique opportunity to configure their SUV vehicle with racing-inspired details uplifted from their Essenza SCV12.
For each special-edition Urus Performante, Lamborghini Centro Stile created a dedicated livery with color combinations explicitly chosen for the customer. The exclusive paintwork follows a two-tone color scheme with a black lower body complimented by the extensive use of carbon fiber. It presents a contrasting color line which is also repeated on the roof arch that beautifully highlights the car's athletic demeanor.
This vehicle showcases an abundance of exposed carbon fiber elements, meticulously crafted with a choice of glossy or matte finishes, complementing the distinctive character of the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12. In addition, the corresponding Essenza SCV12 car number is painted on the Urus's doors in yet another homage to the customer's hypercar. The super SUV comes equipped with standard 23-inch gloss-black wheels, but customers can choose between the entire range of wheels and colors Lamborghini has to offer. It also features an active anti-roll bar system that adapts to different driving conditions and enhances stability and comfort.
"The Lamborghini Urus SCV12 Edition is the most expressive and detailed livery we have ever created," said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini's Head of Design. "It is exclusively linked to and designed for each of the 40 customers of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. The livery of the Urus SCV12 is painted black in the lower part to deliver even sportier proportions to the Urus, and the exterior color is directly linked to the exclusive color of the Essenza SCV12, with a colored pinstripe connecting the front, side, and rear graphically. The result is a stormy, unique, and colorful limited series of Urus.”
Exclusive upholstery, carbon fiber decorations, black anodized aluminum elements, and other unique details deliver a premium curated feel to the cabin. The cabin boasts exquisite Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara upholstery, exuding an air of sophistication and luxury, enhanced by meticulously crafted leather accents. Carbon fiber embellishments, available in both glossy and matte finishes, grace the interior, seamlessly blending with the black anodized aluminum elements. A Dark Package further elevates the visual allure, harmoniously contrasting with the exception of the striking red door handles that add a hint of vibrant emotion.
Considerable attention to detail is evident in the inclusion of carbon fiber details, including the garnishing element placed on the passenger side of the dashboard, as well as the meticulously designed kick plates displaying the iconic Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. The passenger compartment is adorned with two distinguished carbon fiber plaques.
One bears the revered Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo, paying homage to the marque's illustrious heritage. The other plaque serves as a personalized touchpoint, enabling the option to showcase either the unique vehicle number or the customer's name, ensuring a truly bespoke experience.
While Lamborghini has not disclosed the precise pricing details for the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12, it is evident that this exceptional SUV comes at a significantly diminished cost compared to its counterpart, the SCV12 Essenza, which commanded a retail price of €2.2 million before any taxes, positioning it high on the exclusive and sought-after supercar scale.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is a rare and exclusive vehicle that only 40 lucky owners will be able to enjoy. It is a vehicle that celebrates Lamborghini's 60th anniversary and its racing heritage in a spectacular way, combining two extraordinary cars in one: a super SUV that can accomplish everything and a track-slaying hypercar that was built to the highest motorsport standards.