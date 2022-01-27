The Contents of This C5 Corvette's Oil Pan Look Way Too Much Like a Chocolate Shake

We've been following the ongoing saga of the WatchJRGo YouTube channel since he first picked up what we have every reason to believe is the cheapest C5 Chevy Corvette in the USA Today. So far, there have been engine knocks, ripped leather seats, and fails galore. But will a fresh oil change and some mystery cleaning liquid fix it all?
Spoiler alert, nope. But let's have a look at what happened just for laughs. Given that the LS engine under the hood clearly ingested water at some point in the recent past, JR was hopeful whatever bottom-end issue that a valvetrain fix and fresh spark plugs couldn't fix could finally be solved with a fresh oil change.
You should never, and we mean, ever intentionally consume automotive fluids of any kind, even if your mechanic buddy who's been in the industry for 30 years tastes fluid leaks to figure out what kind it is. That person probably has a stronger intestinal fortitude than most people anyhow.
That said, the color and the consistency of what fell out of this Corvette's oil pan looked delectable to the point we'd forgive you for licking your phone screen like a chocolate bar.
That delicious-looking but equally disgusting mixture is a combination of water and oil that if, heaven forbid, showed up in your car's oil pan, a mechanic is liable to call for a new engine before he can even get the words out.
In what shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, the bottom shelf conventional oil and quart of magical engine cleaner fluid did the square root of absolutely nothing to help this poor LS coax back into form. Hearing the car start-up to its insufferable engine knock with no improvement at all is a disappointing result, if not wholly expected.
Even so, this was a neat little experiment. We can't wait to see JR crack into the engine swap he may or may not be planning at this very moment. For $3,500 out the door, a $2,500 used engine is all that big of an ask.
