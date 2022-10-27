Tesla Recalls Certain Model 3 Sedans Over Safety Risk

Tesla received multiple complaints from both customers and service technicians over second-row center seatbelt anchors not being secured properly after service repairs that required disassembly and reassembly. From August 15th through September 30th, the EV manufacturer in the U.S. of A. investigated the repair orders and correction codes specific to the service procedures that required disassembly and reassembly of the part. Precisely 105 occurrences of incorrect reassembly were identified.
Tesla Service and Engineering then analyzed the data set, impacted service centers, and related correction codes from October 3rd through October 13th. The following day, the suspected root cause was confirmed. The document attached below states that the second-row left seatbelt buckle and center seatbelt anchor may have been incorrectly reassembled during a service action. Tesla isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths related to this problem.
Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the second-row left seatbelt buckle and center seatbelt anchor, and – where necessary – fasten the components to the correct specifications. Owners who paid to rectify this worrying issue are eligible for reimbursement if they can provide proof of payment. Owners will be informed by first-class mail by December 20th.
Tesla further states that it has amended the service procedure with further instructions on the correct reassembly. What’s more, Tesla has added a requirement for technicians to confirm the correct reassembly upon completing the procedure. A grand total of 24,064 suspect vehicles are called back, namely 2017 to 2022 model year Model 3 sedan vehicles.
The build dates for the suspect EVs range between July 15th, 2017 and September 29th, 2022. In the meantime, owners are recommended to run the vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website to confirm if their Model 3s are called back.
Currently listed with a delivery window of October to December 2022, the Model 3 retails at $46,990 in the United States for the rear-wheel-drive variant. The dual-motor Long Range isn't available to order at press time, but the Performance is at $62,990, excluding taxes and potential savings.
