Tesla Model 3 Long Range Currently Not Available to Order in the U.S.

In production since July 2017, the Model 3 is offered in three flavors for model year 2022. The Rear-Wheel Drive is going for $46,990 at press time, the go-faster Performance will set you back $62,990 before options, and the Model 3 Long Range currently isn’t available to order stateside.
Tesla’s North American website states that availability will resume next year. European websites clarify the delivery window as being January to March 2023. Frankly speaking, it’s easy to understand why this middle-of-the-road variant is on backlog. Not only does it offer the most driving range of the lot, but the Model 3 Long Range is also the best of both worlds.
Tesla curiously removed the pricing as well, most likely because an increase is on the horizon. Earlier today, the Model 3 Long Range electric sedan used to retail at $57,990 in the United States. Also worthy of note, chief executive officer Elon Musk warned of increasing delivery timelines in May 2022.
The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is listed with a delivery window ranging from October to December 2022. Capable of 267 miles (circa 430 kilometers) between charges, a top speed of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour), and zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.8 seconds, the most basic specification is good enough for commuting to the urban jungle.
The Model 3 Performance, on the other hand, levels up to 315 miles (just under 507 kilometers) between charging stops, up to 162 miles per hour (261 kilometers per hour), and zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. The delivery timeline is October to November 2022 if you place an order today.
Franz von Holzhausen is the gentleman who penned the Model 3, as well as the S, X, Y, second-generation Roadster, Cybertruck, and Semi. Before his stint at Tesla, the American designer used to work for the likes of Mazda, General Motors, and Volkswagen Group. The M3 is produced at the Fremont assembly plant in California and at Gigafactory Shanghai.
