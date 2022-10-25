Is This the new Affordable Tesla? It Certainly Presents Some Elements That Say So

The picture and the information came from the account @Predict_Cars, which has a fairly large following. We can see why this person thinks the vehicle can be a new Tesla product and also why there is very little chance that this is the case, starting with what we already said at the beginning of this text.
Let’s start with the frunk design, which looks pretty much like that Tesla adopts on its current lineup. The flush door handles are also something all EVs made by the American company exhibit, some of which often get frozen in the winter precisely because Tesla did not test them enough. What is strange about them is that these door handles have round extremes, which no Tesla vehicle presents.
If this is really a Tesla vehicle, the company could have made them this way in an effort to cut costs. If these door handles are precisely the same for all doors regardless of the side, that makes it cheaper to manufacture them.
EV maker, the side cameras placed under the side rear-view mirrors are what scream “Tesla” the most. They look like inverted triangles, just like those used in all… four Tesla models. They also have cameras on the external mirrors, something this prototype also displays. Finally, the lower ascending crease in the lower part of the doors reminds us very much of the Model S.
The weird thing about this picture is that this vehicle is over a trailer with Belgian license plates. It is also being towed by an old second-generation Mercedes-Benz M-Class. If this prototype were a Tesla, it could be in tests with suppliers, something that is also very atypical for the American EV maker. Most suppliers would either carry it in a closed truck or drive it to perform the necessary tests.
The good thing about it being exposed is that we could check all these details. If the picture is not fake, it shows a vehicle that is definitely electric: there is no front grille, just a tiny air intake that may be used to cool the battery pack. The shape of the rear doors suggests it is a short vehicle, which needs the roof to be taller to accommodate the rear passengers with more comfort. Despite that, it is certainly not a crossover or an SUV.
LFP cells. Some people started calling it Model 2, which is a big mistake: the Model 3 is only called that way because Ford did not allow Tesla to use the Model E patent. We now know that happened for a very good reason: Model e is how Ford named its electric car division, run by Doug Field – ironically, the engineer who helped create the Model 3.
All things considered, can this be the new entry-level Tesla? Although that is a remote possibility, there are elements in the car that could confirm that. If it belongs to another carmaker, it was worth it writing about it: we’re now curious to discover who will manufacture this EV and where it will be sold. If you know the answer, we’re all ears.
pic.twitter.com/rCBC4tfhTB— ????X (All_Cars_love) (@Predict_Cars) October 24, 2022