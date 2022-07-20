Tesla Plaid Drags Stick Shift Shelby GT500 and Charger Hellcat, Both ICEs Sound Rad

Outside the realm of hypercars, the Tesla Model S Plaid has become the model to beat as far as straight-line acceleration shenanigans are concerned. So, why do people keep trying when (obviously) their rides are outmatched?
Even detractors have concluded that one needs a ton of aftermarket work for a regular muscle car to stand a chance against the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid when involved in quarter-mile drag battles. Or, perhaps, a Bugatti would do the trick instead, alongside a Koenigsegg and whatnot. Seriously, they let that slip in the comments section of the video embedded below.
As always, this fairly uneventful encounter shot by the videographer behind the drag racing channel Wheels, who found an interesting couple of skirmishes focused on the infamous Tesla Model S Plaid, eventually turned into the usual hillbilly steam-vent fest between folks who think EVs are household appliances and those who want everyone to know the ICE age is long gone.
News flash – at least for now – they both have a place on this lonely little blue planet, and we better make the most of them both while we can. That includes enjoying the audacity of an older Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that dared to oppose its stick shift powertrain to the ferocious Tesla Model S in the latest drag battle encounter (uploaded on July 19th, 2022) that was filmed at a non-descript Canadian strip.
Well, the outcome is simple to guess, and the low 6.41s to 8.61s ETs are owed to the skirmish being of the 1/8-mile variety. By the way, has anyone noticed how cool the GT500 sounds? Almost as rad as it was also the newer Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that came next, at the 1:13 mark, only to have trouble finding its right starting pace and gear shifts… Luckily, we only heard the announcer’s 9.8s-something time for the Plaid, and the Mopar was spared the embarrassment!
