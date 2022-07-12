Tesla Model S Plaid Hits Record-Breaking Top Speed, Sounds Like a Fighter Jet Taking Off

Due to its neck-snapping straight-line performance, the Tesla Model S Plaid has conquered the hearts of many petrolheads all over the world. But how quick is it with the right pedal pinned to the floor?
Well, that answer varies, as until recently, its top speed was limited to 163 mph (262 kph). With the Track Mode that was released earlier this year, it was bumped to 175 mph (282 kph), and truth be told, that is already more than enough.
However, one particular tuner has a module on their shelves that can bypass the software to enable a 200+ mph (322 kph) maximum speed. So, what are we looking at with this part installed? Well, the peeps at Electrek have shared a video of a Model S Plaid, equipped with the aforementioned gizmo, that was set loose at an airport in Quebec, Canada.
With a long straight in front of them, the driver took off, although they didn’t use the Launch Mode for that. After about 1.2 miles (2 kilometers), they had to hit the brakes, as they were running out of tarmac, and right before that, you can see the speedometer indicate 216 mph (348 kph).
You might be tempted to think that besides the module, it had other modifications, and it did, though nothing revolving around the powertrain and interior. It didn’t even feature a weight loss, but uprated brakes with bigger rotors to stop faster and sticky tires on its feet, made by Michelin.
The video embedded at the bottom of the page shows the record-breaking run (for a Tesla Model S Plaid), filmed from the driver’s point of view. It also puts the spotlight on other things, including the sound produced by the electric hyper sedan at full pace, which is kind of similar to a fighter jet taking off. But you don’t have to take our word for granted, as all you have to do is scroll down and hit the play button.
