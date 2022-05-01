Tesla Plaid Drag Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Gap Can Be Seen by the Mars Rover

Initially, we were going to say that the gap can be seen by the ISS astronauts, but it was so massive that it was visible from other planets. Heck, it doesn’t cost anything to say other galaxies, does it?
The protagonists were a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and a Tesla Model S Plaid. Both of them have a white finish, four doors, as many wheels, and drivers who were willing to prove their rides’ worth behind the wheel.
This is where the similarities end, because while the Charger SRT Hellcat is one sonorous beast, courtesy of that whining 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Model S Plaid is a completely different animal. Its all-quiet nature is backed up by the instant thrust, which rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than you can say its entire name.
Mind you, it is not exactly from zero, as we found out earlier this year, and it does require a lot of pre-race prepping and a special resin covering the asphalt, in order to come close to the official performance numbers. But once you’ve nailed everything, you are looking at a car with space for the family and more-than-decent cargo area, that can complete the quarter mile in a hair over the 9-second mark. And you don’t have to invest more money in it to achieve that time, because it is capable of doing it without any outside intervention – aka tuning.
In the opposite corner, the Charger SRT Hellcat can’t really handle all that power, and on a good day, in perfect conditions, it will run the quarter mile in roughly 10 seconds. Still, we think that the owner of this example still has a lot to learn about fast takeoffs, and now they know what it’s like to challenge one of the fastest production vehicles on the planet to a straight-line duel.
