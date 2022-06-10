YouTuber Discovers the Easiest Way To Beat a Tesla Model S Plaid Is a $3 Million Bugatti

Electric vehicles have taken over the automotive market and the motorsport scene. With 1,020 hp to waste, the Tesla Model S Plaid is a weapon on a straight line doing 0 to 60 mph in 2.1-seconds. So, what does it take to shame a Tesla fanboy? James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, thinks you need $3 million, specifically a Bugatti Chiron.

8 photos