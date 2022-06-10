YouTuber Discovers the Easiest Way To Beat a Tesla Model S Plaid Is a $3 Million Bugatti

Electric vehicles have taken over the automotive market and the motorsport scene. With 1,020 hp to waste, the Tesla Model S Plaid is a weapon on a straight line doing 0 to 60 mph in 2.1-seconds. So, what does it take to shame a Tesla fanboy? James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, thinks you need $3 million, specifically a Bugatti Chiron.
TheStradman just got himself a brand new $300,000 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso with 32 miles on it. He took it out on the road to Columbus, Ohio, to check out The Triple F Collection, a super and hypercar daily-driven collection his friend owns.
Triple F Collection have a bounty of supercars, and TheStradman got this brilliant idea to race their Tesla Model S Plaid against their Bugatti Chiron.
On paper, the Chiron will humiliate the Tesla Plaid on a sprint. It packs four turbos, an 8-liter 16-cylinder engine making 1,500 PS (1,479 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. It has a top speed of over 261 mph (420 km/h) and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.5-seconds.
The Tesla Model S Plaid, on the other hand, comes with one motor for the front axle and two to drive the rear wheels, offering full-time all-wheel drive. It produces a combined output of 1,020 hp (750 kW).
It doesn’t take long to embarrass a Tesla S Plaid. After two pulls, it’s clear that Elon Musk and his team need at least one more electric motor, or more power from the existing ones, to keep up with the exceedingly fast Bugatti Chiron. It also means you need supercar money to beat a Tesla S Plaid from zero to sixty.
TheStradman also checks out a bunch of other cars, including a Koenigsegg Regera and a McLaren P1. He notes a few issues with the Regera. Firstly, you need a team to get the roof back when it starts raining. Secondly, it will switch to limp mode if the roof isn’t installed back properly.
