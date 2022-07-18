2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport Drags Chevy Camaro LT1, and It's Not That Close

They say that no one remembers the sixth generation Chevy Camaro even exists anymore. But that’s not exactly true – some even advise their friends to buy one.
Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared another odd encounter between a couple of great sports cars - but with a price twist. He owns an expensive, premium, naturally aspirated performance Japanese car himself (a Lexus IS 500), so he probably knows how it feels to pay an arm and a leg for it. In return, he counseled a friend about buying a 2022 Chevy Camaro LT1, and now he got the chance to race it.
Next to it and sharing the secluded windy Canadian location – an unprepped surface that was a little airfield’s runaway before he got involved with drag and roll shenanigans – is an interesting sports car foe. Also, with two doors, but that’s where the similarities end for the 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD. And since this is the flagship version of the series, the pricing gap is quite huge between the JDM-style sports car and the Americana muscle car.
The technical specifications aren’t quite on par either – as the naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8-equipped Camaro LT1 is more powerful, torquier, and (believe it or not) lighter! Meanwhile, the Q60 – even though it looks sleeker and smaller – has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from Nissan, less power and torque, more bulk, plus a seven-speed auto that’s antique when compared to the GM ten-speed. Alas, it does come with AWD against RWD, so it might have a fair chance during the digs.
A case in point to be made here would be the first race of the latest video from the channel (uploaded on July 17th, 2022) that kicks off at the 2:28 mark. That one is the closest of the bunch, with the Q60 having a stellar launch and taking the win by a hair against a Camaro LT1 that started to recoup the loss like a quarter-mile boss. The second attempt, from the 3:48 mark, is more of the same but this time around, the GM representative even managed to get the upper hand, in the end.
Then, from the 5:03 mark, the roll from 50 kph/31 mph showed the Camaro LT1 as the real-world beast that it is – and giving credence to the encounter’s title that this was “close, but not close (enough)” as it nailed the final victory by around two car lengths to ultimately win the brawl.
Next to it and sharing the secluded windy Canadian location – an unprepped surface that was a little airfield’s runaway before he got involved with drag and roll shenanigans – is an interesting sports car foe. Also, with two doors, but that’s where the similarities end for the 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD. And since this is the flagship version of the series, the pricing gap is quite huge between the JDM-style sports car and the Americana muscle car.
The technical specifications aren’t quite on par either – as the naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8-equipped Camaro LT1 is more powerful, torquier, and (believe it or not) lighter! Meanwhile, the Q60 – even though it looks sleeker and smaller – has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from Nissan, less power and torque, more bulk, plus a seven-speed auto that’s antique when compared to the GM ten-speed. Alas, it does come with AWD against RWD, so it might have a fair chance during the digs.
A case in point to be made here would be the first race of the latest video from the channel (uploaded on July 17th, 2022) that kicks off at the 2:28 mark. That one is the closest of the bunch, with the Q60 having a stellar launch and taking the win by a hair against a Camaro LT1 that started to recoup the loss like a quarter-mile boss. The second attempt, from the 3:48 mark, is more of the same but this time around, the GM representative even managed to get the upper hand, in the end.
Then, from the 5:03 mark, the roll from 50 kph/31 mph showed the Camaro LT1 as the real-world beast that it is – and giving credence to the encounter’s title that this was “close, but not close (enough)” as it nailed the final victory by around two car lengths to ultimately win the brawl.