Genesis G70 3.3T Drag Races Cadillac CT4-V, Two Turbos Are Better Than One

The CT4-V, which sits between the CT4 and CT4-V Blackwing, doesn’t appear to get the attention it deserves. Many peeps have forgotten this car after the grand reveal in 2019 and the first drive reviews in 2020. The question is, were those people right? Are there better alternatives in this segment? As you’re well aware, there sure are some out there!
But first, let’s talk numbers. Priced at $45,895 excluding the freight charge, Cadillac’s most affordable V-series model normally comes with rear-wheel drive. The car in the featured clip, which is finished in Blaze Orange Metallic, is rocking the optional all-wheel-drive system that adds $2,000 to the tally. Both versions come standard with a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant and ten-speed automatic transmission developed by FoMoCo.
Codenamed L3B, the force-fed lump may be familiar to Chevrolet Silverado enthusiasts. In this application, it develops 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Capable of up to 22 pounds per square inch of boost, the dual-volute turbine is complemented by an electronically actuated wastegate and concentric exhaust passages.
Tipping the scales at 3,761 pounds (1,706 kilograms), not 3,616 pounds (1,640 kilograms) as listed in the featured clip, the CT4-V has to prove itself against a compact executive sedan from South Korea. The G70 with the 3.3-liter V6 also comes with rear-wheel drive as standard. Similar to the American rival, the Genesis can be optioned with all-wheel drive if you’re prepared to pay a few bucks more. This configuration retails at $46,750.
The 3.3T AWD weighs 3,887 pounds (1,763 kilograms), which is an idea more than the Caddy. Its 3.3-liter V6, which rocks a couple of turbos instead of a single turbocharger, also happens to be a little bit pokier. The automaker quotes 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) from 1,300 revs.
On paper, therefore, they’re pretty close. But in the real world, they couldn’t be more different in the quarter mile, both from a dig and from a roll.
