R35 Nissan GT-R Drags Tuned Infiniti Q60S 3.0T, Will the Little Brother Keep Up?

More on this:

1 Cadillac CTS-V Drags Dodge Challenger, Someone Bucks Nasty to Win the Big Pot

2 Genesis G70 3.3T Drag Races Cadillac CT4-V, Two Turbos Are Better Than One

3 Turbo Ford Mustang Drags S-197 II, Charger Hellcat, Beats All - Until It Doesn't

4 Stock 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Drag Races Blacklake XT1, Supercharged Truck Wins

5 2022 Lexus IS 500 Drags Mustang GT in Unhinged NA Battle of V8 Auto vs. Manual