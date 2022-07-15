R35 Nissan GT-R Drags Tuned Infiniti Q60S 3.0T, Will the Little Brother Keep Up?

The R35 Nissan GT-R has become the older brother from another mother to many sports cars – being born way back in 2007 has a lot to do with that. So, how about a family encounter with a group representative that is about a decade younger?
Through subsequent upgrades, incremental refreshes, and lots of performance maintenance, they say that Nissan kept the GT-R up to date. But that may not be necessarily valid in an automotive world where everything is constantly evolving at an incredibly brisk pace. So, does it stand a chance against a smaller and nimbler sports car that also comes with a feisty tune?
Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared another odd encounter, this time between the R35 Nissan GT-R and the Infiniti Q60 luxury sports car. The latter has been around since the model year 2017 and comes in 2.0- and 3.0-liter flavors. The bigger engine can be had with or without AWD, plus with or without Red Sport 400 goodies for the twin-turbo Nissan VR30DDTT V6.
According to the description, we are dealing with the normal 3.0t AWD, which can churn out 300 horsepower. Normally, that would still make it a sure victim of the mighty twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 engine, but thanks to a tune the Q60S now has no less than 500 horsepower on tap. So, it is sure to be interesting.
As far as the digs are concerned, which occur at the 2:34 and 3:48 marks, the situation is pretty much obvious. If both drivers are on par with the launch, then Infiniti’s tune helps it take off like a rocket, but then the R35 slowly creeps in and might snatch the victory. The 50 kph/31 mph rolls, on the other hand, clearly show the R35 needs to be in manual mode to even stand a chance of going neck-in-neck. Otherwise, in auto mode, it will lose by a mile…
