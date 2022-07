2020 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T vs. 2009 Pontiac G8 GT: Can America Get the Better of Japan?

Still, many Americans will look at the G8 and just see a Pontiac, which means they’re going to root for it when they see one next to a Honda on the drag strip.This is actually a fascinating race. There’s a significant technological gap between the two cars, which also happen to operate based on different drivetrain philosophies – meaning one is front-wheel drive (Accord) and the other is rear-wheel drive (G8).According to the description of the video, this is a 2020 Accord, which means it’s a tenth-generation model. It’s also the 2.0T Sport variant , meaning power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder unit, good for 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque.Everything goes to the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and foot to the floor, you’ll be doing 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds, which isn’t bad at all, especially in a car that costs just under $34,000.Now for the Pontiac G8 , seen here in GT spec, which means it’s powered by a 6.0-liter V8 with 355 hp (360 ps) and 385 lb-ft (522 Nm) of torque. All that grunt goes to the rear wheels exclusively, courtesy of a six-speed 6L80 automatic transmission. On paper, it’s quicker to 60 mph than the Accord 2.0T, needing 5.2 seconds in order to get there.In reality though, the Honda got off to a much better start, as you’ll be able to see in the footage below, but ultimately the Pontiac’s extra grunt helped the G8 GT win this short 1/8-mile race by 0.16 seconds.