Old Audi RS3 Gets a Thorough Thrashing by New BMW M240i and Audi S3 in Drag Race

The 2012 Audi RS3 might have just blown its 10-year birthday candle, but that doesn’t mean it’s up for retirement. While there are much faster cars from its stable, the old RS3 still instills fear in the hearts of its opponents. In a drag race, Mat Watson of Carwow put this old ripper against the new BMW M240i and the Audi S3.
They say, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” but the 2012 Audi RS3 still demands a lot of respect in the streets and on the track. Lest we forget, once upon a time in 2010, the 2.5 TFSI was named “Engine of the year.”
It still looks menacingly fast even after ten years and churns enough power to put to shame some new entries in its segment.
Under the hood, it packs the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, sending 335 hp (340 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque to all wheels. It weighs about 1,575 kg (3,432 lbs.).
On the other hand, the BMW M240i runs on a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six engine pushing out 369 hp (374 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. All this power drives all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic ZF transmission. It might produce more power than the RS3, but it tips the scales at 1,790 kg (3,946 lbs.).
The new Audi S3 packs a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission making 306 hp (310 ps) and 295-lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It runs on an all-wheel-drive system and, like the previous generation, can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6-seconds. It weighs 1,558 kg (3,435 lbs.).
The first challenge was a quarter-mile drag race. On the first run, the BMW M240i won, but unfortunately, the driver confessed to jumping during take-off.
The BMW immediately took the lead on the re-run, followed by the RS3. However, mid-race, the S3 made a comeback taking the second position at the finish line.
So, by how much did the Audi S3 beat the old RS3? We’ll let you catch that action in the video below.
