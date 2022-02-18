Tesla Model S Turns Into Freak Plaid Rocket Bunny Toy, All Done by Hand

If you happen to have over $120,000 sitting around doing nothing in your bank account, and if you don’t mind half of your friends calling you a Tesla fanboy and the other half praising you for the decision, then the Tesla Model S Plaid is the car for you. For at least two reasons.
First, image. This is an electric vehicle we’re talking about, and there are enough of them going around at the moment for people to start having preferences. Sure, a Volkswagen ID.3 or a Taycan are just as electric as a Tesla, but the little European hatchback, and not even the mighty Porsche, will never provide for some people the same degree of pride that comes with having that extremely cool “T” on the car.
Then, performance. Of all the Teslas you can get your hands on (and of pretty much all other electric cars out there), the Plaid is the most potent one. A tri-motor configuration makes it the quickest accelerating car in production today, with a claimed 1.99 seconds needed to reach 60 mph from a standstill.
It’s blistering fast on the drag strip as well, and if you somehow nail that perfect run, you could do the quarter-mile in exactly 9.23 seconds, which is kind of the drag strip’s version of teleportation.
Sadly, not all of us have over $120,000 sitting around doing nothing in our bank accounts, so we're left with drooling over news of Plaids doing cool stuff out there.
For those who can’t afford a real Tesla, but badly want or need one, Elon Musk’s company also sells a diecast Model S (non-Plaid, if it matters), for $175. And there are some other replicas out there in the toy world, including some made from 2015 to 2020 by Matchbox.
Now, this one also comes as a non-Plaid Model S, but you can have it customized by one of the many guys and gals who make a living out of this.
One of them is called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), and his latest stunt is the conversion of a Matchbox Model S into a Plaid, and with touches of hardcore rocket bunny coolness. You can see (and enjoy) the transformation from Matchbox to a freak of a toy in the video below.
