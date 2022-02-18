Bespoke 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is Ominous Lowered Elegance Impersonated

Now an integral part of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class roster, Maybach versions still represent a pinnacle of German luxury engineering. For all the right and wrong reasons. And a few custom arguments.
Those seeking the ultimate Mercedes-Maybach S-Class flagship will surely go for an S 680. It brings with it a traditional V12 and all the 603-hp bragging rights in the luxury world. But there is a catch. One has to find solace inside from the hideously chromed treatment of the front fascia.
As such, if presence is of any importance to the affluent star owner, perhaps an S 580, complete with 4Matic, mild-hybrid EQ Boost, a V8, and some 516 hp (496 + 20 electrified ponies) would be better suited. Especially after the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs uncover it as yet another squeaky-clean custom build.
It arrived in America courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based “luxury automotive experience shop” Creeative Designs Motorsports. And appeared like some ominously lowered car elegance impersonated. In all-black attire. And finely contrasted by an abundance of chrome details. As well as matching mesh-like old-school Forgiato wheels.
Too bad there are so few details about this ride. Both the social media channels of Forgiato Designs and Creeative Designs Motorsports failed to mention even the simplest of elements. Such as, is this a Maybach S 580 (we bet that it is) or did they transform a flagship S 680? Or are those Forgiato aftermarket wheels part of a special series or “off-the-shelf” creations?
Maybe it would have sufficed to give us the wheel dimensions to keep us shut. Or perhaps a few shots with the interior. Well, at least we did get confirmation through the user comments that we are dealing with a lowered custom ride. And there was also one tiny official detail: this Maybach is a proud one-of-one creation!
