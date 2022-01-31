2023 VW ID.3 Cabriolet Looks Like an Expensive Hairdryer, Probably Sounds Like One Too

Do you miss the Golf Cabriolet? Don’t worry if you do, because Volkswagen has got you covered with the open-top variant of the T-Roc. It is definitely not the prettiest crossover out there, but at least it gets the job done as the closest thing to a Golf with an open-top view of the sky above.
Likely inspired by the rag-top T-Roc, SRK Designs set out to blow the roof off the Volkswagen ID.3. The electric hatchback would give its occupants tan lines on the go and would probably turn a few heads, though not for the right reasons.
Chopped off roof aside, the ID.3 Cabriolet retains the real car’s wheelbase length, and for extra visual drama, it no longer has four doors, but two longer ones. The trim on the front fenders was deleted, the side mirror caps sport a black finish, and the whole car was digitally painted green. It would’ve been more interesting to see the back end design, and the whole roof mechanism, but this is where the rendering artist drew the line.
Now, even though it would look less controversial than the T-Roc Cabriolet, this writer thinks, an open-top version of the Volkswagen ID.3 would probably not make much sense. You see, in order to make it happen, it would need additional reinforcing, meaning that it would be heavier.
Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it wouldn’t justify the development costs, because let’s face it, there isn’t a big market for convertible hatchbacks, regardless if they’re powered by electricity or dead dinosaurs.
And thirdly, assuming that Volkswagen would indeed approve it for production, would you ever consider buying it? We’d say no, because as much as some people might like it, it has the potential of starting a new trend. And the last thing we need is a new frenzy, besides the crossover one, isn’t it?
