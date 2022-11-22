Tesla Model 3 Gets That Unicorn Puke Treatment, Some Might Say It Puts Sexy in Dyslexic

Usually, the brashest stuff that ends up in our feed is either signed by a handful of tuners, comes from Reddit, or simply doesn’t exist outside the digital realm. However, every once in a while, the car eschews all stereotypes, like this Tesla Model 3.
Visible from a mile away on the condition that there is enough light to reflect off that kitschy wrap, the electric sports sedan came from Roadshow International, which posted a few images of it a few hours ago.
This Tesla Model 3 has a tri-color chrome wrap, which is obviously the highlight of the project. It rides 15 mm (0.6 in) closer to the ground, the tuner says, and sits on white V-spoke alloys that spin around the Tesla-branded red calipers. Smoked lighting units at both ends, white corporate logos, and privacy windows all around complete the looks on the outside.
Opening the door reveals the white and black interior, with leather being the dominating material here. The car has custom embroidery in the front headrests, panoramic glass roof, three-spoke steering wheel, and that big infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard that is used to control most functions of the car, just like in the rest of the brand’s modern-day vehicles.
Besides briefly going through the changes, which bear the ‘RS Edition’ signature, the tuner has also mentioned the fact that we are looking at a dual-motor variant of the Tesla Model 3. According to them, it has 455 horsepower and 487 pound-feet (660 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. This enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in a supercar-rivaling 3.1 seconds, and a maximum speed of 162 mph (261 kph).
But what’s your thought on this tuned Model 3? Is it a yay or a nay? Take a better look at it in the gallery above, and then work that keyboard in the comments section down below.
