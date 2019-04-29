autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Jaguar XJS Convertible With V8 Swap

29 Apr 2019, 11:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Electric propulsion versus internal combustion. The age-old story still grips car enthusiasts, and there’s no denying the Model 3 with the dual-motor option is an interesting choice. The question is, how does the electric sedan from Fremont stack up against a Nissan?
40 photos
Tesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 structureTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3 dual motorTesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
Against an R35, the Model 3 and GT-R are neck and neck at launch. But further down the blacktop, the sports coupe from Japan pulls away from the Tesla thanks to the gearing of the six-speed transmission. Electric vehicles, on the other hand, are limited in terms of top speed because of the fixed-gear design and the software-related limitations.

In this instance, the GT-R finished the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 124.7 miles per hour. The Model 3 managed 11.9 seconds at 112.1 miles per hour, and this gets us to the first installment of The Fast and the Furious. Remember when Paul Walker told Vin Diesel that he owes him a 10-second car? The Model S is capable of 10 seconds on the quarter-mile, and that goes to show how far EVs have come since Nissan rolled out the Leaf.

The renaissance of electric vehicles started in the 1990s with the EV1 from General Motors, then Mitsubishi rolled out the i-MiEV in 2009. The biggest leap forward in terms of volume and accessibility came in 2010 with the Leaf, which still is the best-selling electric vehicle in the world. Based on the demand for the Model 3 and the soon-to-enter-production Model Y, we believe that Tesla has a shot at taking the title away from Nissan.

Volkswagen is also big on electric vehicles with the ID. series of models, which will launch in November 2019 with the compact hatchback that could be called ID. Neo. According to Auto Motor und Sport, the newcomer from Zwickau will cost €29,990 before the German government’s plug-in incentive.

Turning our attention back to drag racing, the Model 3 headed out for a second run on the drag strip. A V8-swapped Jaguar XJS Convertible put up a good fight, but the Tesla improved on the previous run with a quarter-mile of 11.8 seconds at 112.7 miles per hour. Third time around, the Model 3 managed to finish in 11.8 seconds at 112.6 miles per hour.

Can you imagine what drag radials and a stripped-out interior can do? With perfect track conditions and a perfect launch, the Model 3 could post 11 seconds if not 10 and change.

Tesla Model 3 drag race Tesla Nissan GT-R Nissan Jaguar XJS jaguar
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 