Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Jaguar XJS Convertible With V8 Swap

Electric propulsion versus internal combustion. The age-old story still grips car enthusiasts, and there’s no denying the Model 3 with the dual-motor option is an interesting choice. The question is, how does the electric sedan from Fremont stack up against a Nissan? 40 photos



In this instance, the GT-R finished the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 124.7 miles per hour. The Model 3 managed 11.9 seconds at 112.1 miles per hour, and this gets us to the first installment of The Fast and the Furious. Remember when Paul Walker told Vin Diesel that he owes him a 10-second car? The Model S is capable of 10 seconds on the quarter-mile, and that goes to show how far EVs have come since Nissan rolled out the Leaf.



The renaissance of electric vehicles started in the 1990s with the



Volkswagen is also big on electric vehicles with the ID. series of models, which will launch in November 2019 with the compact hatchback that could be called ID. Neo. According to Auto Motor und Sport, the newcomer from Zwickau will cost



Turning our attention back to



Can you imagine what drag radials and a stripped-out interior can do? With perfect track conditions and a perfect launch, the Model 3 could post 11 seconds if not 10 and change.



