After Flamethrowers and Teslaquila, Elon Musk Will Make Electric Leaf Blowers

Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 23 aprilie 2019 Tesla blows haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 24 aprilie 2019 Soon after the company’s investor meeting ended on Monday, Musk once again took to Twitter to tell the world all about how he plans to save the world. And this time, hyped by coming onslaught of self-driving Teslas , the CEO decided to blow the minds in our heads and the leaves in our yards with one extraordinary tool.In the usual short-and-to-the-point way, Musk tweeted on Tuesday that “Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower,” only to come back soon after with the punchline “Tesla blows haha.”Why a leaf blower, you ask? Well, you know, the man is hell-bent on saving the world, and leaf blowers are major, yet seldom advertised, enemies of our planet. Kind of like cows, but we doubt Musk has a solution for that one.There are countless studies showing just how harmful leaf blowers are. California’s environmental watchdog, for instance, found in one of their studies that operating a leaf blower for one-hour causes about as much damage as a 2016 Toyota Camry driving for 1,000 or so miles.Tesla’s upcoming electric leaf blower is far from being the first and only one on the market, and there are probably a few that are quiet enough, so it's unclear what Musk plans to gain with this one.Aside for money, of course.The leaf blower is likely to face far less opposition from authorities than the flamethrower , and we all know that one sold like hot cakes.So, for the ultimate backyard experience, you will soon have a leaf blower to clear the stage, the flamethrower to cook the meat and possibly a Teslaquila bottle to make all of this go down easy.