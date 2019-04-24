autoevolution

Tesla Updates Model S and X with Increased Range, New Suspension and More

24 Apr 2019, 7:59 UTC ·
Tesla likes to say its vehicles have traveled "farther on a single charge than any other production EV on the market.” And to make sure no one is capable of contesting that statement, the carmaker announced on Tuesday an increase in the range of both the Model S and X, alongside several other updates.
Without increasing the size of the 100 kWh battery fitted on the car, but by deploying a drivetrain with a new design, the Model S is now capable of traveling for 370 miles (595 km) on a single charge, and the X 325 miles (523 km), as measured on the EPA cycle.

That’s an increase of over 10 percent for the Long Range variants for which the upgrade will be available. The two models also gain a few fractions of a second when it comes to the acceleration time thanks to the new architecture – Tesla did not announce the new figures.

The new design of the drivetrain will also allow for faster recharge times, and not just by a bit. According to Tesla, the battery will indicate full charge 50 percent faster when using 200 kW on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Superchargers.

Mechanically, Tesla improved the air suspension system for Model S and Model X, tweaking the fully-adaptive damping and giving it "improved leveling while cruising." The improved performances of the suspension will be delivered to eligible Model S and X customers via an over-the-air update.

For this April range refresh Tesla will also bring back the Standard Range option for the two cars, to join the Long Range and Performance and act as an entry-level variant.

To encourage existing Model S and Model X owners into buying the updated version, Tesla says it will offer the $20,000 Ludicrous Mode free of charge.

The new versions of the X and S are scheduled to enter production this week, at the order books are already open.
