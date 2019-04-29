autoevolution

BMW M5 Convertible Looks Like an Abomination, Has a Soft Top

Before aficionados start fretting about somebody chopping an F90 BMW M5 (or any generation, for that matter) to turn it into a Cabriolet, allow me to point out the image we have here is a mere rendering.
Then again, as the pixel label that came up with the image explains, this was a commission, so perhaps some eccentric shop out there is weighing the idea of giving the current M5 an open-air makeover.

For one thing, the Bavarian automotive producer no longer offers the open-top M5 that used to be the M6 Convertible.

As you know, this will be replaced by the M8 Convertible, which will be part of a three-model family just like the car it replaces (the other two are the M8 Coupe and the concept-previewed M8 Gran Coupe).

This upmarket move has split opinions among fans of the brand. Certain gear heads adore the plush look of the 8er, as well as the new tech features brought by the car via its new model status.

Then again, we can't overlook the drawbacks of the transition from the 6 to the 8 Series. For one thing, the footprint boost isn't necessarily translated into a cabin space improvement.

So while you would've expected the new 8 Series to match the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe in terms of rear seat accommodation, this isn't the case. In fact, this is the most important downside of the second-generation BMW 8 Series, as highlited by most of the reviews (keep in mind that the current range-topper is the M850i xDrive).

Of course, the pricing of the BMW flagship two-door has also gone up.

However, as I mentioned in the BMW M5 Competition vs. Mercedes-AMG GT63 S showcased earlier this week, I'm just as eager as you to see how the BMW M8 GC stacks up against the Affalterbach four-door.


 

