Hyundai Sonata N Rendering Is a Subtle Thing

22 Apr 2019, 18:28 UTC ·
On the sidelines of the 2019 New York Auto Show, Hyundai North America chief operating officer Brian Smith announced that the all-new Sonata was getting the N treatment, just like the pocket-sized Veloster coup' and its European hot hatch cousin, the i30 N.
His statement simply said it was going to be the next model in the N line, so we might not be getting a super-hardcore car, but a sports body kit will undoubtedly be created. This could be something along the lines of the Passat R-Line, although it won't be powered by a V6.

Instead, the exec's statement called for a turbocharged engine with more than 275 horsepower, which obviously leads us to believe the Sonata N will deliver a little more poke from the 2-liter we already know. However, it's also possible that a brand new powertrain will be installed, such as the rumored 2.5-liter turbo that's said to have 300 ponies.

And since Hyundai doesn't want the front wheels to be overpowered, they are working on a new AWD system which will also be found in the next Optima. The gearbox could be another deal maker for a hot sedan, as the N division is matching their 2-liter turbo to a new 7-speed DCT that can handle a lot of torque.

It all sounds too good to be true, especially considering sports sedans have stopped being a thing. But millennials apparently don't like crossovers as much. They find the Mondeo ST and Mazdaspeed6 to be hip and cool. Who knows, maybe Hyundai wants their business.

While we wait for 2020 to come and Hyundai to take our money, here's a rendering by X-Tomi Design. His Sonata N gets subtle red accents all over and a few bumper bits from the i30 N. It looks fast standing still, and that's always a good sign.
