Tesla Model 3 Smashes Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and Hellcat in Drag Race

AMG

Tesla is reluctant to sell that many base Model 3 units, but if you have about $50,000 to spend, the twin-motor offers a hell of a lot of performance for the money. This strange drag race shows that it's faster than two cars that seem designed for performance.The CLS 53 is new to America, anmodel that's powered by an inline-6 with two turbochargers and hybrid assistance. Unfortunately, the added weight may be hurting it in the standard sprint, but Mercedes needs this to make its cars greener, something which Tesla solved a long time ago.Looking past the numbers, we know that the Model 3's tech is superior. It has cleaner batteries than all the German rivals can offer, plus Tesla is confident enough to let you use all the available capacity, resulting in a better range. Over-the-air software updates are a bonus, and it just so happens there were some available at the time TFL filmed this race.Before the update, the Model 3 was timed as 0 to 60mph in 4.59 seconds, which later drops to just 4.42 seconds. As for the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, the official specs say it will do it in 4.4 seconds, but because of the thinner air at altitude, it only managed 4.8 seconds.The bit people might have a problem believing is that the Hellcat is slower. This supercharged monster puts out 707-horsepower and is supposed to do 60 in roughly 3.4 seconds. But the race takes place at over 5,000 feet in elevation on a small, rough track that doesn't have a dedicated drag strip, which means the Dodge struggles to put down its power. Still, Model 3 owners are going to love this video.