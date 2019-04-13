autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Smashes Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and Hellcat in Drag Race

13 Apr 2019, 20:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Speed is not the only reason why Tesla is popular. However, seeing the Model S take down supercars time and time again made many think the era of the combustion engine was over. And now there's a cheaper model.
2 photos
Tesla Model 3 Smashes Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and Hellcat in Drag Race
Tesla is reluctant to sell that many base Model 3 units, but if you have about $50,000 to spend, the twin-motor offers a hell of a lot of performance for the money. This strange drag race shows that it's faster than two cars that seem designed for performance.

The CLS 53 is new to America, an AMG model that's powered by an inline-6 with two turbochargers and hybrid assistance. Unfortunately, the added weight may be hurting it in the standard sprint, but Mercedes needs this to make its cars greener, something which Tesla solved a long time ago.

Looking past the numbers, we know that the Model 3's tech is superior. It has cleaner batteries than all the German rivals can offer, plus Tesla is confident enough to let you use all the available capacity, resulting in a better range. Over-the-air software updates are a bonus, and it just so happens there were some available at the time TFL filmed this race.

Before the update, the Model 3 was timed as 0 to 60mph in 4.59 seconds, which later drops to just 4.42 seconds. As for the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, the official specs say it will do it in 4.4 seconds, but because of the thinner air at altitude, it only managed 4.8 seconds.

The bit people might have a problem believing is that the Hellcat is slower. This supercharged monster puts out 707-horsepower and is supposed to do 60 in roughly 3.4 seconds. But the race takes place at over 5,000 feet in elevation on a small, rough track that doesn't have a dedicated drag strip, which means the Dodge struggles to put down its power. Still, Model 3 owners are going to love this video.

Tesla Model 3 Tesla drag race dodge hellcat Mercedes-AMG CLS 53
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 