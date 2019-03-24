Tesla Model 3 Takes on Mercedes-AMG E63 and Jeep SRT8 in Drag Race

AMG

AWD

HP

SUV

Can the Model 3 keep up with an? Not when it's the E63 S. That monster features a 612 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and one of the bestlaunch systems out there.But if you think about it, there are some AMG models that would be more evenly matched. For example, the C63 S would have less traction and more power. In any case, this particular V8 sedan did the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds.If you think that it somehow looks slow compared to the Model 3, you're perfectly right. We've seen the E63 S doing the standing quarter in as little as 11 seconds without any mods.Now, we don't want to presume the German racers did a lousy job, because this is a cold runway. But we don't understand why they used the Jeep SRT8, especially when the Trackhawk is now available in Europe.The only answer we can think of is that it costs about as much and has nearly the same power output as the AWD Tesla Model 3. But then what's the point of racing a €70,000, 450 horsepower electric car against a €170,000, 600+luxury Mercedes?Also, the SRT8 has the sweetestsoundtrack you can get for the money. No turbochargers, no superchargers, just a big-old HEMI locomotive V8. But the Germans still love dirty diesel in their big 4x4s. So why not put the SQ7 or the X5 M50d on that track and see how they compare to a clean car? We keep asking for these diesel races; maybe eventually they'll happen.