Tesla Model 3 European Pricing Announced, Starts at 53,500 EUR in France

About a month or so after the configurator for the Tesla Model 3 on the European market went live, the American electric car manufacturer finally released the price list for the car in the left-hand drive countries on the continent.

40 photos



Depending on the country the customer lives in prices for both of the models can vary, at times greatly, especially because most countries also have various incentives for EV buyers in place.



The cheapest place to get your hands on the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is France, where the entry level starts at 53,500 EUR and the top of the range at 64,300 EUR. At the opposite end, the most expensive Model 3 sells in Finland – 60,500 EUR for the entry level and 71.700 EUR for the range-topper. In Germany, Europe's largest auto market, the car starts at 55,400 and 69,700 EUR, respectively.



The difference between the Long Range Battery and Performance trims is exactly that: the former focuses on range, while the latter other on performance. Range-wise, the entry level provides 560 km of autonomy on a full battery compared to the 530 km in the Performance.



It however loses points when it comes to acceleration and top speed: 4.8 seconds and 233 kph for the entry level against 3.5 seconds and 250 kph (155 mph) for the Performance.



There are five exterior colors offered in Europe for the



An extra 1,600 EUR can be spent on 19-inch wheels, 1,050 EUR on black and white interior, 5,300 EUR on the Enhanced Autopilot and you’ll soon find yourself to a grand total of a little over 64,000 EUR in France for the Long Range Battery and 73,250 EUR for the Performance.



You can toy with the Model 3 you plan on buying by Europeans will get two versions of the world’s favorite electric car, namely the Long Range Battery (entry level) and Performance versions (top of the range), both equipped with a dual motor all-wheel drive system.Depending on the country the customer lives in prices for both of the models can vary, at times greatly, especially because most countries also have various incentives for EV buyers in place.The cheapest place to get your hands on the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is France, where the entry level starts at 53,500 EUR and the top of the range at 64,300 EUR. At the opposite end, the most expensive Model 3 sells in Finland – 60,500 EUR for the entry level and 71.700 EUR for the range-topper. In Germany, Europe's largest auto market, the car starts at 55,400 and 69,700 EUR, respectively.The difference between the Long Range Battery and Performance trims is exactly that: the former focuses on range, while the latter other on performance. Range-wise, the entry level provides 560 km of autonomy on a full battery compared to the 530 km in the Performance.It however loses points when it comes to acceleration and top speed: 4.8 seconds and 233 kph for the entry level against 3.5 seconds and 250 kph (155 mph) for the Performance.There are five exterior colors offered in Europe for the Model 3 - only one of them being free - with the most expensive adding 2,600 EUR on top of the starting price in France.An extra 1,600 EUR can be spent on 19-inch wheels, 1,050 EUR on black and white interior, 5,300 EUR on the Enhanced Autopilot and you’ll soon find yourself to a grand total of a little over 64,000 EUR in France for the Long Range Battery and 73,250 EUR for the Performance.You can toy with the Model 3 you plan on buying by following this link