2020 Polestar 2 Fastback Unveiled as Tesla Model 3 Rival, Priced at $63,000

27 Feb 2019, 13:55 UTC ·
As of this year, Tesla and the supremacy of the Model 3 are about to be challenged by a number of electric cars, coming to the market from several international carmakers. None of them however openly takes aim at Musk’s premiere product like the Polestar 2.
Polestar 2
From the get-go, Polestar said, upon revealing on Wednesday the 2, that its fastback is the first to “compete in the marketplace around the Tesla Model 3.” At it will do so at a price of $63,000 in the U.S., set for what Polestar calls the launch edition, available for the first year of production.

As a side note, the same launch edition will be available in Europe starting at 59,900 EUR for the same period of time. After that, Polestar says the price will drop in Europe, for an unspecified reason, by a hefty 20,000 EUR, to 39,900 EUR. No mention was made whether the cheaper version will be offered in the U.S. as well.

As standard, the car will be offered with a 78 kWh providing power for the two electric motors. The battery can hold enough electricity for a range of 500 km in the WLTP testing procedure for Europe. For the U.S., the Polestar 2 has a range target of 275 miles (EPA).

The power generated by the two motors fitted front and rear is 408 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque, translating into a naught to 62 mph acceleration time of under five seconds.

The car’s infotainment systems are powered by Android OS, meaning services like Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store comes as embedded features.

The Polestar 2 will be presented publicly for the first time next week, at the Geneva Motor Show, and will then head out for a world tour. In the meanwhile, those interested in buying one can place a pre-order at the following link.
