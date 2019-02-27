autoevolution

2020 Polestar 2 Leaked Ahead Of Online Premiere

27 Feb 2019, 10:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Uploaded on autoweek.com in preparation for the online premiere, the 2020 Polestar 2 looks similar to a concept Volvo presented three years ago. The 40.1 turned into the XC40 compact crossover, leaving the 40.2 as the influence behind Polestar’s first-ever electric vehicle.
36 photos
2020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 2 Android infotainment system2020 Polestar 2 Android infotainment system2020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 2 teaserPolestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
There are a handful of differences, though, starting with the panoramic moonroof and full-width LED taillights. The full-LED headlights, sculpted hood, and Polestar 1-inspired grille are also different from the concept.

Looking at the bigger picture, there’s no denying the 40.2 served as the starting point for the designers. Yellow-painted brake calipers, plastic cladding on the wheel arches and door/side sills, C-shaped C-pillars, black pillars, and a black-painted sharkfin antenna plus are also featured.

It’s curious how Polestar resisted the temptation to go with pop-out door handles, but as you’re aware from Tesla and Jaguar owners, these can malfunction in sub-zero weather. The electric compact executive sedan is a four-door design, featuring a trunk lid instead of a liftback/hatchback.

The photographs from Auto Week don’t reveal much of the interior, but Polestar did confirm the 2 will feature Android-powered infotainment. Given time, the touchscreen-based system will trickle down to Volvo, including the XC40 and next generation of the V40.

As opposed to the 600-horsepower Polestar 1, the Polestar 2 rides on the CMA instead of the SPA. While performance isn’t of the essence this time around, the sedan promises 400 horsepower and all-wheel drive thanks to the dual-motor setup.

Polestar didn’t mention the battery’s capacity but did slip the range. On a full charge, the 2 should be good for 300 miles (483 kilometers) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. For reference, the Model 3 Long Range AWD is EPA-rated 310 miles.

Polestar’s second model will debut today at 13.00 CET, and the real deal will be presented in the flesh in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. If all goes according to plan, first deliveries will take place before the end of the year. In the worst case scenario, make that early 2020.

2020 Polestar 2 leaked Polestar 2 EV Polestar sedan 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumVOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 