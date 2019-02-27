Entrepreneurs Will Send Coffee Into Space to Roast it in Zero Gravity

More on this:

2020 Polestar 2 Leaked Ahead Of Online Premiere

There are a handful of differences, though, starting with the panoramic moonroof and full-width LED taillights. The full-LED headlights, sculpted hood, and Polestar 1-inspired grille are also different from the concept.Looking at the bigger picture, there’s no denying the 40.2 served as the starting point for the designers. Yellow-painted brake calipers, plastic cladding on the wheel arches and door/side sills, C-shaped C-pillars, black pillars, and a black-painted sharkfin antenna plus are also featured.It’s curious how Polestar resisted the temptation to go with pop-out door handles, but as you’re aware from Tesla and Jaguar owners, these can malfunction in sub-zero weather. The electric compact executive sedan is a four-door design, featuring a trunk lid instead of a liftback/hatchback.The photographs from Auto Week don’t reveal much of the interior, but Polestar did confirm the 2 will feature Android-powered infotainment . Given time, the touchscreen-based system will trickle down to Volvo, including the XC40 and next generation of the V40.As opposed to the 600-horsepower Polestar 1 , the Polestar 2 rides on the CMA instead of the SPA. While performance isn’t of the essence this time around, the sedan promises 400 horsepower and all-wheel drive thanks to the dual-motor setup.Polestar didn’t mention the battery’s capacity but did slip the range. On a full charge, the 2 should be good for 300 miles (483 kilometers) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. For reference, the Model 3 Long Rangeis EPA-rated 310 miles.Polestar’s second model will debut today at 13.00 CET, and the real deal will be presented in the flesh in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. If all goes according to plan, first deliveries will take place before the end of the year. In the worst case scenario, make that early 2020.