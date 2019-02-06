autoevolution

Polestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon Bumpers

6 Feb 2019, 21:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Volvo's performance brand Polestar has stopped trying to compete with Audi and BMW and is instead focusing on bespoke machines. This is their line in the sand, their statement piece, the Polestar 1, which started life as a Volvo concept coupe and is progressing further as a test prototype that's been spied in Scandinavia at a gas station of all places.
12 photos
Polestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon BumpersPolestar 1 Coupe Spied Winter Testing With 600 HP and Carbon Bumpers
The concept is ancient, having debuted at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, so we're surprised to see them sticking with the old design language. The Lamborghini Urus, for example, deviated from the original look quite a lot when entering production. But Polestar is in no danger on not selling this 600 horsepower coupe, as reservations have already been placed.

Much like it did when it went up the Goodwood hill last year, the Polestar 1 is wearing body camo but a naked carbon fiber front bumper. Otherwise, the lights and lines are like a much sportier version of the S90 sedan. Unlike the S90, the Polestar 1 is built around the High Modulus CFRP Body, and it needs a lot of help in the lightness department because the powertrain is very complicated.

You get turbocharging and supercharging, plus a dual-motor rear, a first for Volvo. The total output is 600 HP and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). It may not have the entire electric range of a Tesla, but a 34 kWh battery allows it to travel up to 150 km (93 miles) on a single charge. And it's not that expensive at $155,000.

This car is seriously quick, with Volvo promising a 0 to 62mph time of around four seconds. However, you just feel like unlike an AMG or M, this coupe has very little to prove.

The Polestar 2 sister model is expected to come out at the end of February with a total range of 350 miles and a base $40,000 price tag. So you see, all that work Volvo did with the early hybrids is starting to pay off.
Polestar 1 spyshots winter testing Volvo
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLVO models:
VOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 