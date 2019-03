Well, we've brought along a white example of the Aventador Superveloce Jota that's certainly something to talk about. For one thing, this is a matter color and if you're wondering how it's called in Sant'Agata Bolognese talk, here's your answer: Bianco Phanes.Now, all the dark bits and pieces found on the 770 horsepower monster help with that attention magnet effect, with this coming from the wheels, for instance. Oh, and let's not forget the exposed carbon bits that set the SVJ apart from the Aventador S (don't call the latter "lesser sibling", though, as that would be plain wrong.The Raging Bull we have here recently landed in Miami, so, if you happen to hang out in that part of the world, you might just come across the thing - don't worry, you'll have plenty of time to pull out your smartphone for a quick spotting session, with the naturally aspirated voice of the monster making sure of that.Speaking of real-world sightings, we can't wait to see the Roadster incarnation of the Aventador SVJ making this step. Keep in mind that the open-air speeding tool made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month (it was dressed in Bronzo Zenas ), so we don't have too much waiting to do. The greatest bonus offered by this derivate? This has to be the lesser soundproofing...P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can enjoy the full visual might of this Lambo.