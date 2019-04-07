autoevolution

McLaren 720S vs. Aventador SVJ Drag Race Is Brutal Disappointment

McLaren launched the 720S a couple of years ago, but set the bar so high that other manufacturers are struggling to reach it. Some dispute that a Tesla Model S P100D is quicker over certain portions of a race or that Demon on race car and radials gets the job done. But where's Lamborghini in all of this?
Surely, you need another supercar to take down the king of supercars. But Lamborghini doesn't mess with that twin-turbo nonsense... outside of the Urus. Price-wise, the king of the hill is the new Aventador SVJ.

In a previous race, the SVJ was less than impressive, with its 1/4 mile time falling short of the best Huracan, despite a 6.5-liter V12 that puts down 770 horsepower. That number is one of the few in the supercar world that dwarfs the 720S.

Maybe dwarfs is a strong word for a 50 HP gap. When it comes to torque, though, the numbers are reversed, with the 720S having 50 Nm more, which is very useful when you consider it's also a little lighter. But the SVJ is still worth over $500,000 being one of the purest expressions of V12 performance. It also has a fantastic soundtrack and manages to pop a front wheel off the ground during its eventful launch.

Also, the monster Lambo managed 217 miles per hour on the airstrip during the Pulse Rally. It's not like the 720S isn't capable of such speeds as well. A few days ago, the same 4-liter-powered supercar in stock configuration managed 216 mph at the Jonny Bohmer Proving Grounds which uses NASA’s former Space Shuttle landing pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Considering both the 720S and SVJ now have more expensive roadster versions, we bet that the dispute between these two will continue to be hot into next year.

