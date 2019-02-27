Blu Aegir Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Is a Screaming Spec

We see a different Huracan Evo Spyder spec here, even though the digital label behind the work only dropped a brief message along with the render: "With the release of the new Huracan Evo Spyder I thought I'd make some small changes,"
For instance, it seems that the 640 horsepower hairstyling toy has left its debut shade behind for a color that could be Blu Aegir - while the first Instagram post below showcases the render, the second brings you a real-life Lamborghini finished in the said shade of blue.
Then we have the seat spec: the main leather areas come in red, while the embroidered headstests pack the Raging Bull logo in the color of the exterior. Note that red is also features on the brake calipers, as well as on the LED daytime running lights of the mid-engined machine (these are now halo lights, a trend we don't fancy, since it puts a dent in the refined factory look, at least in our book).
In fact, the latter aspect kicks off a small list of tuner-like bits we don't enjoy, such as the faux air vents on the frunk lid and the blacked-out side skirt elements/door mirrors.
Speaking of Lamborghini Huracan Evo renderings, we'll remind you of our favorite one. Coming from the same label, the said pixel play portrays the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy in shooting brake form. And while the mid-engined configuration isn't exactly suitable for such a take, the image can be considered a statement as far as the need for the front-engined Lamborghini GT return goes.
My latest edit, with the release of the new Huracan Evo Spyder I thought I'd make some small changes. 👀 #Lamborghini #Huracan #Evo #HuracanEvo #LamborghiniHuracan #V10 #LamborghiniHuracanEvo #LamboWars #BHP #Spec #SupercarsOfLondon #LP640 #Performante #LP610 #Aventador #SV #SVJ #AventadorS #LP #Gallardo #Urus #WHP #Torque #CarThrottle #ExoticCars #Autos #AmazingCars247 #Shootingbrake #Render #Edit
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Aventador S roadster introduction Color. Color : Blu Aegir #bluaegir Source : @goranphotography #lamborghini #aventadorsvj #svj #svjota #purplerain #lamborghinisvjota #greysvj #lamborghinijota #jota #automobililamborghini #santagata #nürnburgring #kingofthering #lamborghinibelgium #lamborghinibrussel #brussel #lamborghininetherlands #jeanclaudevandamme #bluesvj #lamborghiniviola #fastestlap #lp770 #lamborghini_dutch #performancecars #ala #bluelambo #bluelamborghini #aventador #automobililamborghini #64497 @stef_lambo @lamborghini_spots_world