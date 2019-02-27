Blu Aegir Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Is a Screaming Spec

autoevolution

We can say that 24 hours have passed since the introduction of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. And while that nameplate might be a bit long, we adore the mid-cycle revamp of the Raging Bull. Well, so does the pixel side of the world wide web, which has already started playing with the supercar.
It's normal these days for the Internet to deliver renderings involving fresh arrivals within a day of a supercar's debut, so the one sitting before us shouldn't come as a surprise.

We see a different Huracan Evo Spyder spec here, even though the digital label behind the work only dropped a brief message along with the render: "With the release of the new Huracan Evo Spyder I thought I'd make some small changes,"

For instance, it seems that the 640 horsepower hairstyling toy has left its debut shade behind for a color that could be Blu Aegir - while the first Instagram post below showcases the render, the second brings you a real-life Lamborghini finished in the said shade of blue.

Then we have the seat spec: the main leather areas come in red, while the embroidered headstests pack the Raging Bull logo in the color of the exterior. Note that red is also features on the brake calipers, as well as on the LED daytime running lights of the mid-engined machine (these are now halo lights, a trend we don't fancy, since it puts a dent in the refined factory look, at least in our book).

In fact, the latter aspect kicks off a small list of tuner-like bits we don't enjoy, such as the faux air vents on the frunk lid and the blacked-out side skirt elements/door mirrors.

Speaking of Lamborghini Huracan Evo renderings, we'll remind you of our favorite one. Coming from the same label, the said pixel play portrays the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy in shooting brake form. And while the mid-engined configuration isn't exactly suitable for such a take, the image can be considered a statement as far as the need for the front-engined Lamborghini GT return goes.

 

