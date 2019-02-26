Blu Seiler Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Shows Striking Matte Baby Blue

We've been keeping the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on our radar and thus showcasing the configurations that stand out. Well, here we are, back in the Superveloce Jota spotting game, with an example dressed in a color that can be described as a matte shade of baby blue.
You see, the attire of this Sant'Agata Bolognese toy is actually called Blu Seiler and it seems that it fits the aggressive, aero-dictated styling cues of the V12 monster like a glove.
The Italian automotive producer has reportedly finished just four cars in this color, with this one being the only SVJ that makes use of it. Oh, and in case you're wondering about the financial side of the adventure, you should know that Blu Seiler is a $21,000 option. The shade was applied via Ad Personam, which is the company's customization arm.
You can check out the Instagram post below for mouth-watering shots of the Lambo, while the YouTube clip delivers a complete take on the machine, with the cabin of the toy being included. Speaking of which, the spec for the cabin isn't all that wild, as you'll get to notice.
Now, while this Raging Bull currently rests in a showroom, many owners of the limited edition will treat their machines like garage queen. However, there are also certain examples of the beast that see the 770 horsepower being put to work in extreme conditions.
For instance, here's an example of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ drifting on a snow-covered mountain road.
Oh, and if the spec we have here seems wild, you should check out this example of the Aventador Superveloce Jota, which comes dressed in a hue called Viola Parsifae. Of course, we've also shown you tamer configurations, with this Nero Aldebaran unit being an example as good as any.
