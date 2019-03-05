All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

TechArt GTstreet RS Shows 224 MPH Looks in Geneva

With the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo having already leaked onto the web, it's almost time for the 991.2 model to retire. Of course, since we're talking about such a monster, you can't expect the passing to take place without a bang. And while Zuffenhausen has thrown in goodies like carbon wheels and Chromaflair Paint , tuners also have something to say. Well, here's TechArt's opinion, which comes in the form of the GTstreet RS. 18 photos



Thus, the 0 to 62 mph sprint takes place in 2.5 seconds (0.4s quicker), while the 0 to 124 mph run is completed in 8.1 seconds. For the record, this is a full 1.1s quicker than the stock car and beats the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster by 0.7 seconds (don't we all love apple-to-orange comparos?).



Things get even spicier when it comes to the top speed of the GTstreet RS. You see, while the maximum velocity of the hypercar-like toy is electronically limited to 211 mph (340 km/h), TechArt explains that the rear-engined toy managed to hit 224 mph (360 km/h) on "a high-speed testing ground and equipped with specially homologated sports tires,"



Of course, the power kit is not all. For instance, there's an easy-to-notice carbon fiber kit. And while the look of the forged carbon is an opinion splitter, it's the aero wheels that catch our attention.



And that's because the aero rinds seen on the rolling goodies claim to protect the braking system from stone chips and limit air turbulence.



Porsche interiors are notorious for the customization possibilities they offer and TechArt promises to throw materials such as virgin wool, Alcantara and leather into the mix. Oh, and that Lava Orange roll cage is also a thing to behold.



Only ten units of the pumped-up Turbo S are being built and you can check out the Geneva Motor Show display unit in the live video below, as well as in the live photos above.



