Tesla Captured Footage Shows There's More to Overtaking Than the Car in Front of Your Hood

Someone once said,“fast takes longer when you hurry.” Well, some folks in traffic just can’t wait to get ahead. In some rare cases, karma catches up, and they come face-to-face with a dead-end. A Tesla-captured video posted on Reddit shows what happens when you are too much in a hurry and fail to see what’s further than your hood.
The only vehicles allowed to whiz through traffic unmonitored are emergency vehicles. Even these come with sirens that help drivers ahead anticipate their move.
A video recently posted on Reddit captured by a Tesla camera shows a vehicle hurriedly trying to overtake another with little regard for what could be ahead. In the video, a first-generation Honda CR-V tailgates a Tesla, impatiently looking for an chance to overtake.
After missing an opportunity on the right, the driver floors the gas pedal on the left. Halfway in, he discovers the passing lane has come to a stop. He crashes into the side barrier and bonks the Tesla in the process.
Fortunately, the Tesla driver was alert and steered his vehicle back into a straight line and to a stop.
If that’s not enough, the CR-V driver attempted to flee the scene even though one of its front side wheel was completely damaged. Unbeknownst to him, a Fire Marshall behind had witnessed the crazy incident and pursued him.
“Fortuitously, at the end of the video in the Tacoma, that was actually one of our local Fire Police. He ran up the ramp and cut him off while we waited for the Police to arrive,” the video uploader said.
The thought of what could have happened if the CR-V lost control and swerved into the right lane is horrifying. In the video, it misses hitting a cargo truck by a whisker. The result would have been a catastrophic pile-up.
We are glad no one got hurt in the crazy traffic incident. All in all, there’s no need to risk your life just to save a few minutes in traffic. Keep calm.