Study Shows Some Drivers Are So Polite They Break the Law

A recent study in the United Kingdom reveals that approximately 20 percent of the drivers use to flash their headlights as a way to say thanks to other motorists on the road.
And while everybody appreciates polite drivers, UK-based National Tyres and Autocare warns that such a practice is actually a violation of Rule 110 of the Highway Code.
According to the regulations, drivers can’t flash their headlights to send a message, and if caught by the police, they could get a fine of as much as 1,000 British pounds (that’s about $1,200).
Unfortunately, flashing the headlights appears to be the second most used way of saying thanks in the United Kingdom, as 21.2 percent of the drivers seem to be using it. And the number keeps growing, it seems, along with the use of hazard lights for the same purpose.
The number one, with a score of 29.1 percent, is the classic hand wave. 17.5 percent of the drivers typically use the hazard lights to show their appreciation to another motorist, while 6.5 percent claim they’re not interested in saying thanks at all.
Their reasons pretty much make sense: most said they don’t want to take their hands off the steering wheel, as they prefer to focus on the road.
Out of the 1,000 people surveyed as part of this study, 20 percent said they appreciate it when someone keeps a safe distance behind them, while 10.3 percent of the respondents claim they like a driver who knows how to park. Some 4 percent are happy when they’re being offered a parking space, though there’s a very good chance this happens only on very rare occasions.
The other things that drivers seem to appreciate when getting behind the wheel are someone letting them switch to a busy lane, thanking them after making a nice gesture, and indicating well ahead of time.
