Watch Maniac Driver Waving an Ax in Road-Rage Episode Gets Instant Punishment

Road rage soared post-pandemic, fueled by people’s many frustrations accumulated during the lockdown. In a recent episode shared on Reddit, the driver of an Infiniti G35 is seen waving an ax through the window of his car shortly before he rear-ends another vehicle.
The video shared on Reddit by user u/DexFPV was taken by an onboard camera on a Texan highway. His truck is quickly overtaken by a third-generation Infiniti G35, whose driver brake-checks in front of him. The camera car avoids the Infiniti and speeds off, but the Infiniti driver is not satisfied with the result. A race begins as the dashcam driver tries to lose the Infiniti, and quickly the speedo reaches 100 mph (161 kph).
Moments later, the Infiniti pulls away, and the driver brandishes an ax out the window. He steers his car in the fast lane in front of the truck, whose driver slows down to keep a safe distance. The Infiniti driver appears to lose sight of the road as his car drifts into the center lane occupied by a slower-moving vehicle. The late braking doesn’t help avoid the accident, and the Infiniti gets thrust into a ditch.
The ax-wielding driver doesn’t seem impressed, continuing down the highway. He gets out of sight as the dashcam driver pulls over to help people in the crashed vehicle. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this road-rage accident. According to the author, the Police have located the Infiniti abandoned in an AutoZone parking lot, but the driver was not found. It appears that he was an old acquaintance of the Police, though, so it wasn’t his first violation.
Although we like to watch these “instant karma” videos, there’s more to them than what we want to see. When an idiot crashes his car in a road rage accident, there’s often an innocent victim that had nothing to do with what was happening before the crash. The punishment is achieved at the cost of other people’s peril, making it inappropriate to pop the champagne.
Moments later, the Infiniti pulls away, and the driver brandishes an ax out the window. He steers his car in the fast lane in front of the truck, whose driver slows down to keep a safe distance. The Infiniti driver appears to lose sight of the road as his car drifts into the center lane occupied by a slower-moving vehicle. The late braking doesn’t help avoid the accident, and the Infiniti gets thrust into a ditch.
The ax-wielding driver doesn’t seem impressed, continuing down the highway. He gets out of sight as the dashcam driver pulls over to help people in the crashed vehicle. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this road-rage accident. According to the author, the Police have located the Infiniti abandoned in an AutoZone parking lot, but the driver was not found. It appears that he was an old acquaintance of the Police, though, so it wasn’t his first violation.
Although we like to watch these “instant karma” videos, there’s more to them than what we want to see. When an idiot crashes his car in a road rage accident, there’s often an innocent victim that had nothing to do with what was happening before the crash. The punishment is achieved at the cost of other people’s peril, making it inappropriate to pop the champagne.